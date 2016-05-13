Cleveland Browns sign first-round pick Corey Coleman

Wide receiver Corey Coleman, the first draft pick by the new Cleveland Browns regime, has signed his rookie contract.
The 21 year old, who won the Biletnikoff award this past season in college football, has a deal that should be worth around $11.65 million, according to projections of the salary slot.
Coleman scored 31 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Baylor. His stellar junior campaign yielded 74 catches and 1,363 receiving yards. He is among four wide receivers -- Ricardo Lewis, Jordan Payton and Rashard Higgins -- drafted by the Browns this season in what appears to be a complete overhaul of the team's offense under new head coach Hue Jackson. Wide receiver was of particular concern to Jackson, who inherited a barren roster.
The team now has six of their 14 picks signed. Coleman was selected No. 15 overall back in April.