Cleveland Browns sign first-round pick Corey Coleman

Coleman scored 31 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Baylor. His stellar junior campaign yielded 74 catches and 1,363 receiving yards. He is among four wide receivers -- Ricardo Lewis, Jordan Payton and Rashard Higgins -- drafted by the Browns this season in what appears to be a complete overhaul of the team's offense under new head coach Hue Jackson. Wide receiver was of particular concern to Jackson, who inherited a barren roster.