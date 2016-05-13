 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cleveland Browns sign first-round pick Corey Coleman

Published: May 13, 2016 at 04:17 AM

Wide receiver Corey Coleman, the first draft pick by the new Cleveland Browns regime, has signed his rookie contract.

The 21 year old, who won the Biletnikoff award this past season in college football, has a deal that should be worth around $11.65 million, according to projections of the salary slot.

Coleman scored 31 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Baylor. His stellar junior campaign yielded 74 catches and 1,363 receiving yards. He is among four wide receivers -- Ricardo Lewis, Jordan Payton and Rashard Higgins -- drafted by the Browns this season in what appears to be a complete overhaul of the team's offense under new head coach Hue Jackson. Wide receiver was of particular concern to Jackson, who inherited a barren roster.

The team now has six of their 14 picks signed. Coleman was selected No. 15 overall back in April.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos' Courtland Sutton won't mind losing any targets to Jaylen Waddle: 'I want to win games'

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is much more concerned with winning games than seeing the same number of targets after Jaylen Waddle's addition.

news

Steelers coaches compare Jalen Ramsey to Charles Woodson as DB prepares for versatile role

Steelers coaches Mike McCarthy and Joe Whitt Jr. recognize some of Charles Woodson in Jalen Ramsey, and they're excited to see what Pittsburgh can get from using the versatile defensive back in a variety of ways.

news

Denzel Ward wants to stay put after Myles Garrett trade: 'I love playing for the Cleveland Browns'

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward reiterated his commitment to Cleveland on Saturday in the wake of the Myles Garrett trade.

news

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp 'never for a second' considered retiring after Super Bowl win

Winning his second Super Bowl could have served as a fitting exclamation point on the end of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp's stellar career. The only problem is he's not nearly done yet.

news

Josh Hines-Allen aims to help Jaguars avoid one-hit wonder label: 'We want more' than division title

The Jaguars found success in 2025. After years of proving unable to stack winning seasons, pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen has no intentions of letting Jacksonville enter the new campaign with any feelings of contentment.

news

'Madden NFL 27' cover star Caleb Williams eager to 'win as many games as possible' with Bears

After gracing the cover of "Madden NFL 27", Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams says he's wants to win more games in 2026 after making the Divisional Round in 2025 with his club.

news

Broncos' Jonathon Cooper arrested in Colorado for domestic violence, criminal mischief

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested Thursday night in Colorado on domestic violence and criminal mischiefs chargers, per Douglas County Sheriff's Office jail records.

news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield sets camp deadline for contract talks, says sides are 'not anywhere close'

Baker Mayfield enters the final year of his contract in 2026, but the Buccaneers quarterback said Friday that he won't be discussing the matter with the Buccaneers after training camp.

news

Kevin O'Connell: J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray 'very professional' in Vikings' QB competition

J.J. McCarthy's comments that he and Kyler Murray sit on opposite sides of the QB meeting room have been interpreted as indicating an icy relationship between the two. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell rejects that.

news

Tyler Guyton, Cowboys' 2024 first-round pick, competing with Nathan Thomas for starting LT job

Cowboys 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton will have to battle to keep his starting gig. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Guyton and Nathan Thomas are in a competition for the starting LT job.

news

Lions' Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'going to be our bell cow'

The Detroit Lions plan to give fourth-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs a hefty load in 2026 after the offseason trade of David Montgomery.

news

Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson wearing No. 4 to honor late friend Rondale Moore

Wan'Dale Robinson wore No. 17 in New York but wanted to switch to No. 4 in his move to Tennessee in honor of his late friend, Rondale Moore.