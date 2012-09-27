Christian Ponder demands your attention; Week 4 upset specials

Talking to a jubilant Frazier on Monday morning on the SiriusXM Blitz, the Minnesota coach couldn't stop raving about what Ponder exhibited -- not only in the game, but also during the week of practice leading up to it. Frazier had been disappointed in the Vikings' week of practice between the season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But Frazier said the team responded after the loss in Indy, and it was a great example of Ponder's leadership.