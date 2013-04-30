Chris Johnson, Josh Freeman face pressure after 2013 NFL Draft

After getting kicked off the LSU team last year, "Honey Badger" was picked in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. It goes noted that it was the Cards' great duo of GM Steve Keim and coach Bruce Arians who picked him. These cats are football junkies and won't tolerate nonsense, as evidenced by the fact that the Heisman Trophy candidate reportedly will be subjected to weekly drug tests. The Cardinals are banking on their culture, on Mathieu being reunited with former LSU teammate Patrick Peterson and on the rookie knowing that this is his only chance. He needs to take his job seriously. Mathieu will play free safety after being a corner in college.