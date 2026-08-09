Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' knee 'feels great': 'I forget about it sometimes'

Roughly five weeks away from the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos squaring off in the Monday Night Football season premiere, Patrick Mahomes is looking more and more as though he might be ready for prime time by Sept. 14.

Seven months after tearing multiple ligaments in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes is hitting training camp running and is giving his knee rave reviews on how it’s holding up.

“It feels great, pushing every single day, trying to stack days together,” Mahomes said Saturday, via team transcript. “I feel like when you're tired, sometimes you don't even think about it. So, I'm trying to protect it, but at the same time, I’m trying to push it and get myself ready to go for the season.”

Indeed, the three-time Super Bowl winner is scrambling on a fine line of pushing himself to make it back for Week 1 and avoiding pushing too much and enduring a setback.

Thus far, Mahomes appears to be making the right moves as he has checked off a monumental milestone in getting fully cleared for training camp.

“I had to pass a test that that was pretty, pretty hard,” Mahomes said. “And so, it was kind of about making me—so basically it made me really tired. Then they made me go out there and do a lot of cutting and jumping and all that different type of stuff. And so, I'm a competitor. So, when it comes to a test of physical ability, I wanted to go out there and do it, but (Dr. Dan Cooper) he wasn't going to take it easy on me. He was going to push me to my limit and see what I got.

“Once he cleared me, it wasn't like he was just going to clear me to clear me. And so, I knew that I could go out there and be myself and now it's about proving to the coaches and the doctors, as they watch all this stuff that I can go out there and do that in the regular season as well.”