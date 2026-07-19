News & Notes from Around the NFL: Wedding season isn't just for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift; former Jets LB Anthony Wint off to 6-0 MMA start

News from the north. While the NFL's 2026 season doesn't kick off until September, the Canadian Football League is in full swing and there are quite a few familiar names plying their trade in the CFL – and some interesting names who might be.

2017 NFL Draft "Mr. Irrelevant" Chad Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, is in his fourth season with the Toronto Argonauts. The 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Player has thrown for 2,126 yards (second in the CFL) and 15 touchdowns (second). Unfortunately, his nine interceptions lead the league through six games played. Kelly was drafted by the Denver Broncos. He played just one NFL game in his career, was released in 2018 by Denver and signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was released in 2020 by the club, concluding an NFL career mired by an arrest for trespassing following a Halloween party and a suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

KeeSean Johnson, previously a wide receiver with the Arizona Cardinals and a handful of other NFL teams, has 36 receptions (third in the CFL) for 479 receiving yards (third) and three touchdowns through five games.

While Kelly and Johnson are playing in the CFL, the door has been opened for a few notable names to join them. CFL teams have negotiation lists of up to 45 players who are playing in the NFL, other pro leagues, etc. Those teams have exclusive CFL negotiating rights with the players should they choose to sign into the league.

Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round pick of the Jets who's currently on the Cowboys, has been added to the Argos' negotiation list as has quarterback Hendon Hooker (Tennessee Titans).