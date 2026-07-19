News & Notes from Around the NFL: Wedding season isn't just for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift; former Jets LB Anthony Wint off to 6-0 MMA start

It might be the NFL's slow season before training camps commence in full this week, but there's still plenty of football happenings on the field, off the field and Around the NFL.
Here's a look at some odds and ends from the week that was:
It's wedding season! Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce getting hitched to world mega popstar Taylor Swift has gotta go down as the most high profile wedding In NFL chronicle. But it's hardly the only recent NFL wedding. The spring and early summer are always overloaded with love and ceremony because, well, getting married during the season or smackdab in the middle of training camp is likely frowned upon.
Among those to make the forever commitment were …
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle
Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and Kelsey Riley
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kurpoas
Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis and Kaia Harris
Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Mya Danielle
Emeka Egbuka and Laney Matriano
News from the north. While the NFL's 2026 season doesn't kick off until September, the Canadian Football League is in full swing and there are quite a few familiar names plying their trade in the CFL – and some interesting names who might be.
2017 NFL Draft "Mr. Irrelevant" Chad Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, is in his fourth season with the Toronto Argonauts. The 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Player has thrown for 2,126 yards (second in the CFL) and 15 touchdowns (second). Unfortunately, his nine interceptions lead the league through six games played. Kelly was drafted by the Denver Broncos. He played just one NFL game in his career, was released in 2018 by Denver and signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was released in 2020 by the club, concluding an NFL career mired by an arrest for trespassing following a Halloween party and a suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy.
KeeSean Johnson, previously a wide receiver with the Arizona Cardinals and a handful of other NFL teams, has 36 receptions (third in the CFL) for 479 receiving yards (third) and three touchdowns through five games.
While Kelly and Johnson are playing in the CFL, the door has been opened for a few notable names to join them. CFL teams have negotiation lists of up to 45 players who are playing in the NFL, other pro leagues, etc. Those teams have exclusive CFL negotiating rights with the players should they choose to sign into the league.
Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round pick of the Jets who's currently on the Cowboys, has been added to the Argos' negotiation list as has quarterback Hendon Hooker (Tennessee Titans).
Elsewhere, wide receiver Chase Claypool, a native Canadian, is on the Saskatchewan Roughriders' list, as is running back Deuce Vaughn. Diego Pavia (Baltimore Ravens) is on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers list
Former Jet off to 6-0 MMA start. In 67 seasons so far, the New York Jets have never begun a season with a 6-0 record. A former Jets linebacker, Anthony Wint, is off to a 6-0 start in his mixed martial arts career, though, and it's got him knocking on the door of a UFC contract.
Wint, 30, was an undrafted free agent out of Florida International who signed with the Jets in 2018, saw action in two games and was waived the following summer. He's now become a finish artist while climbing the MMA ranks, having hit the amateur circuit in 2021 and swiftly building a 3-0 record there – all via finish. The heavyweight debuted professionally in 2023 with a second-round technical knockout win and has been victorious inside the distance of five of his six fights, collecting four knockouts/TKOs and one submission along the way.
Anthony "Bow Down" Wint's next bout is slated for Aug. 11 on Dana White's Contender Series against Matthew Adams (6-2, five knockouts). DWCS, which is set to stream on Paramount +, features fights between prospects vying for contracts with the UFC. Thus, if Wint wins impressively, he might be UFC bound some eight years after he played for the Jets.
Lamar at 69 latest Top 100 stunner. While Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons showed his disdain for where his quarterback Jordan Love's No. 72 ranking, just three spots higher at No. 69, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's slotting woke up the sleepy July NFL news cycle with an outcry of injustice. Perhaps also not without controversy, 2025 AP NFL MVP finalist Trevor Lawrence was No. 62 while Jackson's teammate, Kyle Hamilton, who is considered perhaps the NFL's best safety was No. 61. On Monday morning at 10 a.m. ET, the top 100 rolls on with No. 60, and there is certainly going to be more controversy to follow.
Study up, it's time for fantasy! With training camps getting underway, it's also time to prep for your fantasy drafts. Have no fear, Dan Parr has you covered. Parr unveiled his 2026 fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Only one Tier 1 quarterback? Brock Bowers is really the top tight end after his 2025 season? How can that be? Well, click above and check out the analysis.
What we're reading: Are you ready for training camp season?!?!? You better be, camps start kicking off this week. But just in case you're not, there is time to catch up. After NFL.com took you on a tour of the AFC with camp primers for every squad, the NFC took the spotlight this past week. Over in the NFC East, it's summer bliss for the Dallas Cowboys, but will that hold with George Pickens and Co. in Oxnard, California, Grant Gordon asks. Is Kyler Murray versus J.J. McCarthy a true competition or a coronation, NFL.com senior news writer Kevin Patra asks. Down in the NFC South, it's crunch time for Bryce Youngfor the Panthers, per Nick Shook. Over in the heavyweight division that is the NFC West, it's all about hype and health for the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers, per Gordon.
What we're listening to. On the latest NFL Daily Podcast, Gregg Rosenthal and guest Aaron Schatz, the creator of DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), discuss team projections from Schatz' FTN Football Almanac 2026. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is the Houston Texans join the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles as being projected to be the top teams in the NFL, with the Texans projected far ahead of any other team in the AFC. Why? Click here to listen to Rosenthal, Schatz and fellow FTN Almanac writer Dan Pizzuta.