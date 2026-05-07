Chiefs GM Brett Veach knew 'immediately' after 2025 season that Travis Kelce would return

"When you're going through the season that we had, certainly like mid-November, early December, there was probably some question in my mind," Veach said. "I will say those questions were alleviated almost immediately. We played in Vegas last game of the season. We came back here that Monday, we had player exit interviews and Travis popped into the office. We talked about a lot of stuff on the coaching staff, on the roster staff, but he basically said, 'I'm not going out like this. I'm gonna take a few weeks off here, but let's get in touch and let's plan on me being here.'