Travis Kelce: R Mason Thomas is going to be a 'game-changer' for Chiefs defense

The Chiefs made a move for Delane, trading up to No. 6 to secure him after trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson both to the Los Angeles Rams. Woods brings Chris Jones some company in the middle to boost the interior. However, Kelce particularly seemed to like the Thomas pick.

"The guy is a freak of nature in terms of athleticism and explosiveness," Kelce said of the edge rusher. "I can't wait to see how this guy gets after the quarterback. It's been kind of something that the Chiefs have been looking at to get better at, and that's getting after the QB and really putting quarterbacks under duress. Obviously, we've always had Chris Jones there, and George (Karlaftis) is a workhorse.

"I think this is going to be a game-changer at the edge position. I know he had a hamstring last year on an unbelievable fumble recovery. So we'll see him when he gets in the building. I'm sure Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) will have a fun time putting him to work as well."

That's some high-praise analysis from a future Hall of Famer. Thomas certainly fills a need for the Chiefs, who have struggled to get after the passer beyond Jones and Karlaftis over the past several seasons.