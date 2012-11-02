Chicago Bears earn no style points, but winning all that matters

During a wide-ranging interview I conducted with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, Goodell made it clear that he wants football back in Los Angeles. And it should be, considering that L.A. is the country's No. 2 media market. I don't want to hear that having the Rams and Raiders in L.A. didn't work. Look at the success that hockey's Kings, baseball's Dodgers and basketball's Clippers have had this past year. If you build a team up the right way and they offer an entertaining product, the fans will come. Then, after Goodell said there's been "some progress" in this area, he mentioned this: "It could be one team, could be two teams."