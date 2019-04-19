Chad Reuter 2019 seven-round NFL mock draft: Team by team

Published: Apr 19, 2019 at 05:16 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Here's a team-by-team look at the projected selections in Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft.

Arizona Cardinals

» Round 1, No. 1 overall: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
» Round 2, No. 33: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
» Round 3, No. 65: Dawson Knox, TE, Mississippi
» Round 4, No. 103: Shareef Miller, edge, Penn State
» Round 5, No. 139: Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma
» Round 6, No. 174: Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
» Round 6, No. 179 (from Buccaneers): Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
» Round 7, No. 248: Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State
» Round 7, No. 249: Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn
» Round 7, No. 254: Derrick Baity, CB, Kentucky

Atlanta Falcons

» Round 1, No. 14 overall: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
» Round 2, No. 45: Chase Winovich, edge, Michigan
» Round 3, No. 79: Nate Davis, OL, Charlotte
» Round 4, No. 117: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
» Round 4, No. 137: Isaiah Johnson, CB, Houston
» Round 5, No. 152: Oli Udoh, OT, Elon
» Round 5, No. 172: Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA
» Round 6, No. 186: Cole Holcomb, LB, North Carolina
» Round 7, No. 230: Xavier Ubosi, WR, UAB

Baltimore Ravens

» Round 1, No. 22 overall: Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
» Round 3, No. 85: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
» Round 3, No. 102: Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa
» Round 4, No. 113 (from Broncos): Jalen Jelks, edge, Oregon
» Round 4, No. 123: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
» Round 5, No. 160: Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn
» Round 6, No. 191 (from Titans): Tre Watson, LB, Maryland
» Round 6, No. 193: Reggie White Jr., WR, Monmouth

Buffalo Bills

» Round 1, No. 13 overall (from Dolphins in projected trade): Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
» Round 2, No. 40: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
» Round 3, No. 74: Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State
» Round 3, No. 78 (from Dolphins in projected trade): Elgton Jenkins, OG, Mississippi State
» Round 4, No. 112: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
» Round 4, No. 131 (from Chiefs): Maxx Crosby, edge, Eastern Michigan
» Round 5, No. 147: Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
» Round 5, No. 151 (from Dolphins in projected trade): Drew Sample, TE, Washington
» Round 5, No. 158 (from Steelers, through Raiders): Kevin Givens, DT, Penn State
» Round 6, No. 181: Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
» Round 7, No. 225: Malik Gant, S, Marshall
» Round 7, No. 228 (from Panthers): Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, Georgia

Carolina Panthers

» Round 1, No. 16 overall: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
» Round 2, No. 47: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
» Round 3, No. 77: Joe Jackson, edge, Miami
» Round 3, No. 100: Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford
» Round 4, No. 115: Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
» Round 5, No. 154: Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
» Round 6, No. 187: Jazz Ferguson, WR, Northwestern State

Chicago Bears

» Round 3, No. 87 overall: Justin Hollins, edge, Oregon
» Round 4, No. 126: Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State
» Round 5, No. 162: Drew Forbes, OG, Southeast Missouri State
» Round 7, No. 222 (from Broncos through Eagles): Austin Seibert, K, Oklahoma
» Round 7, No. 238: Mark Fields, CB, Clemson

Cincinnati Bengals

» Round 1, No. 11 overall: Devin White, LB, LSU
» Round 2, No. 42: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
» Round 3, No. 72: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi
» Round 4, No. 110: Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State
» Round 5, No. 149: Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
» Round 6, No. 183: Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
» Round 6, No. 198 (from Cowboys): DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Mississippi
» Round 6, No. 210: Zedrick Woods, S, Mississippi
» Round 6, No. 211: Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College
» Round 6, No. 213: Darryl Johnson, DE, North Carolina A&T
» Round 7, No. 223: Phil Haynes, OG, Wake Forest

Cleveland Browns

» Round 2, No. 49 overall: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
» Round 3, No. 80: Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
» Round 4, No. 119: Travis Homer, RB, Miami
» Round 5, No. 144 (from Jaguars): Kyle Phillips, DE, Tennessee
» Round 5, No. 155: Cameron Smith, LB, USC
» Round 5, No. 170 (from Patriots): Daylon Mack, DT, Texas A&M
» Round 6, No. 189: Sutton Smith, LB, Northern Illinois
» Round 7, No. 221 (from Jaguars): Cole Tracy, K, LSU

Dallas Cowboys

» Round 2, No. 58 overall: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
» Round 3, No. 90: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
» Round 4, No. 128: Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
» Round 4, No. 136: Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
» Round 5, No. 165: Khari Willis, S, Michigan State
» Round 7, No. 241: Derrek Thomas, CB, Baylor

Denver Broncos

» Round 1, No. 10 overall: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
» Round 2, No. 41: Dalton Risner, OG, Kansas State
» Round 3, No. 71: Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinois
» Round 4, No. 125 (from Texans): Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
» Round 5, No. 148: Keelan Doss, WR, UC Davis
» Round 5, No. 156 (from Vikings): Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
» Round 6, No. 182: Malik Carney, edge, North Carolina
» Round 7, No. 237 (from Texans): Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo

Detroit Lions

» Round 1, No. 8 overall: Montez Sweat, edge, Mississippi State
» Round 2, No. 43: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
» Round 3, No. 88 (from Eagles): David Long, CB, Michigan
» Round 4, No. 111: Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma
» Round 5, No. 146: Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia
» Round 6, No. 184: Germaine Pratt, LB, N.C. State
» Round 6, No. 204 (from Patriots): David Sills V, WR, West Virginia
» Round 7, No. 224: Michael Dogbe, DT, Temple
» Round 7, No. 229 (from Dolphins): Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan

Green Bay Packers

» Round 1, No. 12 overall: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
» Round 1, No. 30 (from Saints): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
» Round 2, No. 44: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
» Round 3, No. 75: Trysten Hill, DL, Central Florida
» Round 4, No. 114: Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
» Round 4, No. 118 (from Redskins): Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin
» Round 5, No. 150: Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
» Round 6, No. 185: Malik Reed, LB, Nevada
» Round 6, No. 194 (from Seahawks): Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
» Round 7, No. 226: Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State

Houston Texans

» Round 1, No. 23 overall: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
» Round 2, No. 54 (from Seahawks): Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
» Round 2, No. 55: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
» Round 3, No. 86: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
» Round 5, No. 161: Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
» Round 6, No. 195: Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State
» Round 7, No. 220 (from Giants through Broncos): Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma

Indianapolis Colts

» Round 1, No. 26 overall: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
» Round 2, No. 34 (from Jets): Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
» Round 2, No. 59: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
» Round 3, No. 89: Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
» Round 4, No. 129: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
» Round 4, No. 135: Iman Marshall, CB, USC
» Round 5, No. 164: Tre'Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
» Round 6, No. 199: Alex Bars, OG, Notre Dame
» Round 7, No. 240: Olabisi Johnson, WR, Colorado State

Jacksonville Jaguars

» Round 1, No. 7 overall: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
» Round 2, No. 38: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
» Round 3, No. 69: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
» Round 3, No. 98 (from Rams): Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M
» Round 4, No. 109: Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
» Round 6, No. 178: Johnnie Dixon, WR, Ohio State
» Round 7, No. 236 (from Ravens): Emeke Egbule, LB, Houston

Kansas City Chiefs

» Round 1, No. 29 overall: Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State
» Round 2, No. 61: Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
» Round 2, No. 63 (from Rams): Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
» Round 3, No. 92: John Cominsky, DE, Charleston
» Round 5, No. 167: Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska
» Round 6, No. 201: Keenen Brown, TE, Texas State
» Round 6, No. 214: Saivion Smith, S, Alabama
» Round 7, No. 216 (from 49ers): Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford

Los Angeles Chargers

» Round 1, No. 28 overall: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
» Round 2, No. 60: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
» Round 3, No. 91: Will Harris, S, Boston College
» Round 4, No. 130: Carl Granderson, edge, Wyoming
» Round 5, No. 166: Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah
» Round 6, No. 200: Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State
» Round 7, No. 242: Tim Harris, CB, Virginia

Los Angeles Rams

» Round 1, No. 21 overall (from Seahawks in projected trade): Jaylon Ferguson, edge, Louisiana Tech
» Round 3, No. 99: Lamont Gaillard, OG, Georgia
» Round 4, No. 133: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii
» Round 6, No. 203: Immanuel Turner, DT, Louisiana Tech
» Round 7, No. 251: Bruce Anderson, RB, North Dakota State

Miami Dolphins

» Round 1, No. 9 overall (from Bills in projected trade): Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
» Round 2, No. 48: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
» Round 4, No. 116: Jordan Brailford, edge, Oklahoma State
» Round 7, No. 233 (from Titans): Trevon Tate, OG, Memphis
» Round 7, No. 234 (from Steelers through Browns): Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State

Minnesota Vikings

» Round 1, No. 18 overall: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
» Round 2, No. 50: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
» Round 3, No. 81: Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas
» Round 4, No. 120: Cody Barton, LB, Utah
» Round 6, No. 190: Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State
» Round 6, No. 209: Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple
» Round 7, No. 247: Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
» Round 7, No. 250: Calvin Anderson, OT, Texas

New England Patriots

» Round 2, No. 36 overall (from 49ers in projected trade): Irv Smith, Jr., TE, Alabama
» Round 2, No. 56 (from Bears): Zach Allen, edge, Boston College
» Round 2, No. 64: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
» Round 3, No. 73 (from Lions): Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
» Round 3, No. 97: Kingsley Keke, DL, Texas A&M
» Round 3, No. 101: Jamal Davis, LB, Akron
» Round 4, No. 134: Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia
» Round 6, No. 205: Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor
» Round 7, No. 239 (from Eagles): Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
» Round 7, 243 (from Chiefs through 49ers and Browns): Terez Hall, LB, Missouri
» Round 7, 246: Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers
» Round 7, 252: Nick Allegretti, C, Illinois

New Orleans Saints

» Round 2, No. 62 overall: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
» Round 5, No. 168: Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State
» Round 6, No. 177 (from Jets): Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
» Round 6, No. 202: Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin
» Round 7, No. 231 (from Browns): Donald Parham, TE, Stetson
» Round 7, No. 244: Byron Cowart, DE, Maryland

New York Giants

» Round 1, No. 5 overall (from Buccaneers in projected trade): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
» Round 1, No. 17 (from Browns): Rashan Gary, edge, Michigan
» Round 2, No. 37: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
» Round 4, No. 108: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson
» Round 5, No. 142 (from 49ers through Lions): Porter Gustin, LB, USC
» Round 5, 143: Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison
» Round 5, 171: Ross Pierschbacher, OG, Alabama
» Round 6, No. 180: Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame
» Round 7, No. 232 (from Vikings): Blessuan Austin, CB, Rutgers
» Round 7, No. 245 (from Rams): Olive Sagapolu, DT, Wisconsin

New York Jets

» Round 1, No. 3 overall: Nick Bosa, edge, Ohio State
» Round 3, No. 68: Connor McGovern, C, Penn State
» Round 3, No. 93 (from Saints): Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
» Round 4, No. 105: Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
» Round 6, No. 196 (from Bears through Raiders): Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
» Round 7, No. 217: Tommy Sweeney, TE, Boston College

Oakland Raiders

» Round 1, No. 2 overall (from 49ers in projected trade): Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
» Round 1, No. 24 (from Bears): Clelin Ferrell, edge, Clemson
» Round 1, No. 27 (from Cowboys): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
» Round 4, No. 106: David Long, LB, West Virginia
» Round 5, No. 140 (from Jets): Michael Jordan, OG, Ohio State
» Round 7, No. 218: Sheldrick Redwine, S, Miami
» Round 7, No. 235 (from Seahawks): Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

Philadelphia Eagles

» Round 1, No. 25 overall: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
» Round 2, No. 53 (from Ravens): Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
» Round 2, No. 57: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
» Round 4, No. 127: Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn
» Round 4, No. 138: Greg Gaines, DT, Washington
» Round 5, No. 163: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
» Round 6, No. 197: Hjalte Froholdt, OG, Arkansas

Pittsburgh Steelers

» Round 1, No. 20 overall: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
» Round 2, No. 52: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
» Round 3, No. 66 (from Raiders): Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame
» Round 3, No. 83: Ben Banogu, edge, TCU
» Round 4, No. 122: Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State
» Round 5, No. 141 (from Raiders): Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame
» Round 6, No. 175 (from Raiders): Trey Pipkins, OT, Sioux Falls
» Round 6, No. 192: Joshua Miles, OG, Morgan State
» Round 6, No. 207 (from Cardinals): Isaiah Buggs, DT, Alabama
» Round 7, No. 219 (via Buccaneers): Ulysees Gilbert, LB, Akron

San Francisco 49ers

» Round 1, No. 4 overall (from Raiders in projected trade): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
» Round 1, No. 32 (from Patriots in projected trade): A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
» Round 2, No. 35 (from Raiders in projected trade): Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
» Round 3, No. 67: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
» Round 4, No. 104: Jachai Polite, edge, Florida
» Round 6, No. 176: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
» Round 6, No. 212: Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina

Seattle Seahawks

» Round 1, No. 31 overall (from Rams in projected trade): Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
» Round 3, No. 84: Oshane Ximines, edge, Old Dominion
» Round 3, No. 94 (from Rams in projected trade): Michael Jackson, CB, Miami
» Round 4, No. 124: Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
» Round 5, No. 159: Paul Adams, OT, Missouri
» Round 6, No. 169 (from Rams in projected trade): Kaden Elliss, LB, Idaho

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

» Round 1, No. 6 overall (from Giants in projected trade): Josh Allen, edge, Kentucky
» Round 2, No. 39: Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
» Round 3, No. 70: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
» Round 3, No. 95 (from Giants in projected trade; via Patriots through Browns): Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts
» Round 4, No. 107: Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois
» Round 4, No. 132 (from Giants in projected trade; via Saints): Marquise Blair, S, Utah
» Round 5, No. 145: Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
» Round 6, No. 208 (from Eagles): Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Florida Atlantic
» Round 7, No. 215 (from Cardinals): Blace Brown, CB, Troy

Tennessee Titans

» Round 1, No. 19 overall: Brian Burns, edge, Florida State
» Round 2, No. 51: L.J. Collier, DE, TCU
» Round 3, No. 82: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
» Round 4, No. 121: Ryan Bates, OG, Penn State
» Round 5, No. 157: Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
» Round 6, No. 188 (from Dolphins): P.J. Johnson, DT, Arizona

Washington Redskins

» Round 1, No. 15 overall: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
» Round 2, No. 46: Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State
» Round 3, No. 76: Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State
» Round 3, No. 96: Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State
» Round 5, No. 153: Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis
» Round 5, No. 173: Ugo Amadi, S, Oregon
» Round 6, No. 206: Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU
» Round 7, No. 227: Trevon Wesco, TE, West Virginia
» Round 7, No. 253: Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, North Carolina

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

