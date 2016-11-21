Carson Palmer, Jeff Fisher, Ted Thompson expose painful truths

After Bill Belichick, Lewis is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL. Mike Brown has employed Lewis since 2003. To his credit, Lewis transformed this franchise from league laughingstock to annual playoff participant. He deserves praise for lifting the Bungles out of the gutter. But with an 0-7 playoff record, he just hasn't been able to raise Cincinnati to true contender status. And now -- with the Bengals at 3-6-1, having lost A.J. Greenand Giovani Bernard to injuries on Sunday -- it feels like the bottom's falling out. Actually, it felt like that last January, when Cincy suffered an unthinkable playoff meltdown.