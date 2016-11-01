Carr, Prescott lead Clutch Performances for Week 8

Strong stats to consider:

» Brady's favorite month is clearly October. Since 2014, Brady is now 12-0 in October with 37 TDs and just one INT. Make a note of this for next season and just start marking Ls on the calendar if your team plays the Pats in October.

» On third downs this year, Brady has thrown five TDs, no INTs, has a completion percentage of 77.1 and a passer rating of 158.0. Since Brady's return, the Pats have outscored opponents 136-71.