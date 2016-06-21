Cardinals, Texans headline teams that could win first Super Bowl

Mike Zimmer's Vikings are hardnosed and strong on defense, with a bevy of emerging studs (Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Xavier Rhodes) complementing a group of established stars (Harrison Smith, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph). Minnesota needs Teddy Bridgewater to even out his play and take over some games for the offense to reach the next level. While I think Minnesota is no longer the team to beat in the NFC North -- with Jordy Nelson returning to the Packers and Eddie Lacy trimming down -- the Vikings have the run game, defense and coaching necessary to make a playoff push.