Cardinals rookie QB Carson Beck hard at work in prep for potential starting competition

Now the most likely starter might be Minshew, another well-traveled veteran who the Cardinals signed to a $5.75 million, one-year deal with roughly $5 million guaranteed. The 30-year-old went received a lot of snaps during voluntary workouts and has had success during parts of his career -- including a 2023 Pro Bowl selection when he started 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts.

But it's Beck who could have the most upside.

It's an intriguing situation for LaFleur, who brings his quick-hitting offensive attack from the Los Angeles Rams after three years as their offensive coordinator.

"Not really concerned about (who is the starting quarterback) right now," LaFleur said. "I'm concerned about these guys reporting on July 22, and really, more concerned about the next 40 days."

One silver lining for the Cardinals is they'll have an extra week of practice during training camp because they're playing in the preseason Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6.

Beck is expecting plenty of work in that game to show what he can do.

"It's already on my mind right now," Beck said. "The break is not much of a break. Obviously, we'll be working. I'm just speaking for myself, but the other guys understand that, too. We know the mission that we're on, especially for myself. Making sure I'm prepared and ready for those moments."

Lurking in the background of the Cardinals' quarterback situation is the possibility that college prospect Brendan Sorsby will be available in the NFL's supplemental draft.

The Cardinals haven't said if they're interested in pursuing a prospect that many consider a first-round talent, but it's not hard to see why the franchise might be intrigued.

For now, it looks as if it will be Beck vs. Minshew vs. Brissett in late July.

LaFleur said in his mind, the competition has already started.