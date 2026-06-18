 Skip to main content
Advertising

Brendan Sorsby drops lawsuit against NCAA after getting injunction to play despite gambling

Published: Jun 18, 2026 at 03:04 PM
Author Image
Associated Press

Brendan Sorsby has dropped his lawsuit against the NCAA, making the quarterback ineligible again and ending his college career because of gambling.

The expected motion for dismissal of the suit was filed Thursday by the 99th District Court in Lubbock County. That was three days after Texas Tech said he wouldn't play this fall, and exactly a month after Sorsby filed his lawsuit that set off a legal saga that rattled college sports.

That Texas court issued a temporary injunction June 8 that made the transfer quarterback eligible to play even after admitting that he placed bets on his own team while at Indiana as a freshman four years ago. Those were among thousands of impermissible bets he made while in college.

Sorsby had to be ineligible for NCAA play to be able to apply for the NFL's supplemental draft. The submission deadline for that rarely used draft is Monday, and the 22-year-old quarterback tentatively plans to work out for NFL teams on July 10.

Related Links

The injunction last week by Judge Ken Curry had prevented the NCAA from enforcing its ruling that the quarterback was ineligible to play what would have been his final college season. Sorsby transferred to reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech in January after the past two seasons at Cincinnati.

Cody Campbell, the billionaire booster who is chairman of the Texas Tech regents, announced in an open letter Monday night that Sorsby would not be part of the team this fall. He wrote that the decision was made with Sorsby and his family, with the draft deadline and ongoing legal process among the key factors.

That letter came on the same day the NCAA and Big 12 Conference had filings in separate courts related to the case.

Sorsby already faced a two-game suspension as part of the temporary injunction. The continued legal wrangling made uncertain what his status could be for Tech's remaining games.

The temporary injunction had cleared the way for Sorsby, after the first two games, to play despite being declared ineligible after he admitted making thousands of bets worth at least $90,000 while at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. Those included at least 40 bets on Indiana while he was a freshman there in 2022, though none on the games in which he played for the Hoosiers that season.

Copyright 2026 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Cardinals rookie QB Carson Beck hard at work in prep for potential starting competition

Carson Beck isn't taking much of a break this summer as he prepares for his first NFL season -- one that includes a realistic chance for playing time if he can gain the confidence of first-year coach Mike LaFleur.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys place OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills coach Joe Brady opens up on Sean McDermott's 'devastating' firing: 'I was broken'

The Bills fired Sean McDermott after the club couldn't get over the postseason hump. Ultimately, Buffalo selected OC Joe Brady to take over, but the new coach said he was "devastated" by McDermott's departure.

news

Stefon Diggs to Commanders? Free-agent WR open to playing for hometown team: 'Not ruling it out'

Recent news that Stefon Diggs will not face punishment from the NFL opens the door for the veteran receiver to find a home before training camp. One place Diggs has been widely linked: the Washington Commanders.