 Skip to main content
Advertising

Brendan Sorsby gets injunction vs. NCAA, could play for Texas Tech after gambling ineligibility

Published: Jun 08, 2026 at 11:35 AM
Author Image
Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Brendan Sorsby has been granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA that could clear the way for him to play for Texas Tech this fall, even after the transfer quarterback was declared ineligible for wagering on college sports. Some of the bets were made on his own team while at Indiana.

The ruling Monday by Judge Ken Curry immediately prevents the NCAA from being able to block Sorsby's eligibility for what will be his final college season.

Sorsby will still miss the first two games, which was a penalty that had been proposed by his attorneys.

Curry's ruling came a week after a two-hour hearing in the 99th District Court in Lubbock County, where Texas Tech is located.

The NCAA can appeal to a higher court in Texas, though there was no immediate word on if or when that would happen, or the possible timeline for a different ruling. Texas Tech is nearly three months from its season opener Sept. 5 at home against Abilene Christian.

In a statement, the NCAA said it strongly disagrees with the court's ruling and "is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome -- which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports."

Copyright The Associated Press 2026

Related Content

news

Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2026 salary cap

What's the best possible NFL team money could buy in 2026? Tom Blair builds the ultimate 53-man roster while remaining within the confines of this season's $301.2 million salary cap.

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

NFL news roundup: Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) hitting every milestone in his recovery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Next Woman Up: Megan O'Hanlon, Senior Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Houston Texans

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Megan O'Hanlon discusses the ins and outs of being the Texans' senior assistant athletic trainer, prepping for an international game and mandatory minicamp.