NFL Network: Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby to apply to enter NFL supplemental draft

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is set to apply for entry into the NFL supplemental draft amid controversy over his eligibility to play in college this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night.

Sorsby would have to be granted entry by the NFL in order to be eligible to be selected in the supplemental draft later this summer.

A league spokesperson declined to comment when reached by NFL.com on Monday night.

"I am grateful for the support of my family, my Tech coaching staff, teammates, the community, and so many others who have encouraged me to address and learn more about this important issue," Sorsby said in a statement posted Monday night on social media. "As my journey continues, I remain fully committed to and focused on being the best I can be, both on and off the field."

A Texas judge on June 8 granted Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA that could have cleared the way for him to play for Texas Tech this fall even after the transfer quarterback was declared ineligible for wagering on college sports. Some of the bets were made on his own team while at Indiana.

The decision prompted outcry throughout the sport with some schools stating that they would boycott playing Texas Tech in future games if Sorsby was able to play this season.

On Monday, the NCAA asked a Texas appeals court to stay the temporary injunction, while the Big 12 Conference filed a federal complaint warning the Texas attorney general to stay out of a case that has rattled college sports.

Pelissero reported on Monday night that Sorsby's attorneys plan to withdraw their lawsuit on Tuesday, which will make him ineligible under the NCAA's ruling.

Texas Tech announced in April that Sorsby was taking an indefinite leave of absence to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

Court records show that Sorsby has acknowledged making thousands of impermissible bets on pro and college sports totaling at least $90,000 during his time at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.

Sorsby was one of the biggest names in this year's transfer portal, and left Cincinnati for a reported $5 million from Texas Tech, which last season won its first Big 12 championship and made the playoff after being among the nation's biggest spenders putting together its roster.