The Arizona Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will take over as interim DC.

Arizona later confirmed the news.

Rallis was in his fourth season as DC in Arizona but his first under head coach Mike LaFleur.

"Obviously, a tough conversation," LaFleur said Monday. "Nick's a guy that I have a ton of respect for as a person, as a coach, as a guy that I've worked with, as a guy that I've had to go against or be a part of going against.

"Every decision that we make, that I make, I feel like is in the best interest for this organization. It's obviously not been good enough collectively, all phases, as a team.

"I just felt in my heart this morning that we needed a change, we needed a fresh perspective, a fresh voice."

Rallis' ouster comes one day after the Cardinals gave up 34 points to the Chiefs in their eighth loss of the season. Arizona has surrendered at least 30 points in all but three games this season.

A holdover from the Jonathan Gannon era, Rallis joined Arizona as the ex-head coach's DC in 2023. The Cardinals defense peaked at 21st in total defense and 15th in scoring defense in 2024 as Arizona finished 8-9. After a 3-14 finish in 2025, Gannon was fired and replaced by LaFleur.

LaFleur retained Rallis for the 2026 season, and Arizona's defense got off to a good start, holding the Chargers to 14 points in Week 1. But that was followed by an avalanche of poor performances, culminating in back-to-back weeks surrendering 34 points and 435-plus yards to the Rams, whom Arizona had previously defeated, and Kansas City.