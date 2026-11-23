Cardinals fire DC Nick Rallis midway through fourth season in Arizona
The Arizona Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.
Senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will take over as interim DC.
Arizona later confirmed the news.
Rallis was in his fourth season as DC in Arizona but his first under head coach Mike LaFleur.
"Obviously, a tough conversation," LaFleur said Monday. "Nick's a guy that I have a ton of respect for as a person, as a coach, as a guy that I've worked with, as a guy that I've had to go against or be a part of going against.
"Every decision that we make, that I make, I feel like is in the best interest for this organization. It's obviously not been good enough collectively, all phases, as a team.
"I just felt in my heart this morning that we needed a change, we needed a fresh perspective, a fresh voice."
Rallis' ouster comes one day after the Cardinals gave up 34 points to the Chiefs in their eighth loss of the season. Arizona has surrendered at least 30 points in all but three games this season.
A holdover from the Jonathan Gannon era, Rallis joined Arizona as the ex-head coach's DC in 2023. The Cardinals defense peaked at 21st in total defense and 15th in scoring defense in 2024 as Arizona finished 8-9. After a 3-14 finish in 2025, Gannon was fired and replaced by LaFleur.
LaFleur retained Rallis for the 2026 season, and Arizona's defense got off to a good start, holding the Chargers to 14 points in Week 1. But that was followed by an avalanche of poor performances, culminating in back-to-back weeks surrendering 34 points and 435-plus yards to the Rams, whom Arizona had previously defeated, and Kansas City.
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The Cardinals defense boasts pieces but not enough depth to be competitve week in and week out. Budda Baker, who was not traded at the deadline, remains the captain and anchor of the unit. Former first round-picks like Walter Nolen, Darius Robinson and Zaven Collins litter the front seven, as do notable free-agent additions Josh Sweat and Mack Wilson.
Injuries to the likes of Will Johnson and Andrew Wingard have hampered the unit, as has a turnstile offense that started its fourth different QB in as many weeks on Sunday, leading to stalled drives and increased exposure to an undermanned defense.
Rallis, just 33 years old, was one of the youngest DC hires in NFL history at 29 when Gannon brought him over from Philadelphia, where he was a linebackers coach.
Austin, 61, is a veteran defensive coach, most recently serving as Mike Tomlin's DC in Pittsburgh from 2022-25.
The Cardinals will begin life without Rallis at home against the Commanders next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.