KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs has the freshest eyes of all.

He's been with Kansas City for 12 days now -- the product of a midseason trade from the Indianapolis Colts -- so perhaps he's the best one to speak with after this particular outcome.

The Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, but the biggest story wasn't the result as much as how the team got there.

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce turned back the clock. The former threw for 324 passing yards, while the latter scored two receiving touchdowns in a game for the first time since the 2023 season.

And in between, as Downs will tell you, they also did a whole lot more.

It's an insightful peek into why these Chiefs are 8-2 -- and also likely why their championship standard has hovered around the facility for so long.

"Even though I may know," Downs said with a smile, "they're telling me what to do."

Downs faces a huge challenge with his new team. He's been dropped into a new playbook halfway through the season, which is like trying to learn a new language in a classroom of native speakers.

The goal, Downs said, is to not have anyone adjust to him. It's his job to learn it all and make sure he's not a bother to others, and he's felt good about his progress in a short amount of time.

But just in case he's shaky on any terminology, Kelce has had his back in the huddle, telling him what he needs to do on each play.

Just in case.

"Giving me reminders. Like, 'Hey, you got this. Don't forget,'" Downs said. "I'm new here, so they're looking out for me."

It's part of a new environment where, Downs said, it's been easy to feel the love.

He felt welcomed when Kelce said glowing things about him on his podcast, even before Downs was officially with his new team. The bond has only grown since, including an on-field moment Sunday after Downs took a big hit following a reception; Kelce offered advice on how to turn away from contact to better protect himself next time.

"He's a real O.G., and he has a lot of years under his belt and a lot of production," Downs said. "So I take everything I can from him."

And Mahomes? In less than two weeks, Downs said he's already seen situations where the quarterback took accountability for something that wasn't his fault.

He didn't have to. And some others wouldn't. But Downs sees it as a small indication of what makes Mahomes who he is.

"The fact that a leader is willing to do that," Downs said, "that shows all character right there."

A little-known fact about these Chiefs? They're super young. One can see Mahomes and Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones and kicker Harrison Butker on the roster and assume most of the band from the last three Super Bowl winners remain.

That wouldn't be accurate. The Chiefs started the season with the third-youngest roster in the NFL, according to age-adjusted metrics, which has left much of the culture-building weight to Mahomes and Kelce.

Coach Andy Reid spoke a bit to that topic after Sunday's game. How, he was asked, did you keep your team focused as 16-point favorites to avoid a letdown while playing with the same energy as any other contest?

"That comes from the locker room -- the veteran players there, that senior leadership there," Reid said. "Those guys don't let anything slide."

That Kelce was on the field at all Sunday speaks to that very point.

The 37-year-old tight end was injured last Sunday in Atlanta. He left the game and only briefly returned, with Reid joking in previous days (but not really) that Kelce "wanted to fight me in the game," as he tried to convince his coach to put him back in.

Kelce was listed with calf and ankle injuries on the team's medical posting this week. He could've easily sat out and rested up for Thursday's massive game against the Buffalo Bills.

Instead … he caught six passes for 74 yards while leading a group of seven Chiefs pass catchers.

"That's Travis. You can't take that dude off the football field," Mahomes said with a grin. "He loves it."

And yet, Mahomes said Kelce gutting it out Sunday serves a bigger purpose that means something, too.

Kelce could easily take practices or snaps or games off, but he never does. Which carries more weight, Mahomes said, when it's a future Hall of Famer.

"That gives you the mindset to tell the other guys, 'Hey, y'all want to take a rep off? Look at this guy,'" Mahomes said. "It's easy for me as a leader to have someone like that on my team."

As Reid revealed afterward, the Chiefs' cheat code in Sunday's win was the combination of his two most storied players.

The Cardinals' specific defensive style often brought five men to pressure, which meant they were willing to open up a zone in the passing game. The windows can be tight, Reid said, but the way to succeed is to "shoot those spots" where there's a vacancy.

"We've got a couple guys who know how to do that," Reid said with a smile, "and Pat knows how to shoot it, which is good."

The two touchdowns were just further evidence of their rare connection.

Kelce, while speaking to radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus after the game, said his first touchdown was all about being on time with his quarterback. As soon as he crossed the field on his route, he knew Mahomes might be putting the ball on him for the 8-yard score.

"And sure enough," Kelce told Holthus, "Pat was right there on time."

The second one was more spontaneous. From his pre-snap scanning, Kelce didn't believe he would get the ball because of the Cardinals' defensive look.

When Mahomes surveyed the field, though, he saw differently, hitting Kelce for a 22-yard strike when he opened up over the middle.

"Sometimes you've just got to play ball," Kelce said, "and hope that 1-5 sees you when you hit the void."

Sunday's dominance sets up a doozy come Thursday.

The Chiefs will visit Buffalo on Thanksgiving night, which has the potential to be the NFL's regular-season game of the year, given both the stars and stakes.

For yet another instance on Sunday, though, Mahomes and Kelce proved exactly how much they're capable of together.

Not only for a young roster that appears to be ascending in November.

But also for an offense that -- once again -- showed it can produce with the best of them if Mahomes and Kelce just play like themselves.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.