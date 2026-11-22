Kevin Patra's takeaways:

Bills smother Dolphins as Mahomes awaits on Thursday night. Trap game? Nope. Joe Brady’s team didn’t look ahead to its Thanksgiving night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills crossed their Ts and dotted the Is in a blowout win that never felt particularly close. Jim Leonard’s defense continued to smother opponents, keeping the Dolphins out of the end zone and holding the Kyle McCord-led unit to a measly 185 yards. Since the Week 7 bye, Buffalo’s defense has held opponents to 10, 6, 12 and 9 points. The Bills have faced struggling offenses, but Gregory Rousseau has been a demon, picking up two more sacks on Sunday, and the secondary has been much improved. Thanksgiving’s task is much tougher, with Patrick Mahomes and Co. coming in rolling. We’ll know after Turkey Day whether Leonhard’s crew has turned a corner or it’s been a bad-opponent mirage. McCord struggles in second start. Dolphins QB Kyle McCord had a rough afternoon in Western New York. McCord looked every bit a young backup thrust into action. He missed passes by a little and, often, a lot. The QB was overwhelmed by pressure and looked scattered throughout, even when he was protected (6 of 20 for 67 yards and an interception with no pressure, per Next Gen Stats), and he often missed chances for quick checkdowns. His young receivers didn’t help either, with Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell dropping potential big-play passes. Too often, though, it was the young QB who misfired or tried to make the difficult play instead of the easy one. That’s how you complete 36.4% of 33 passes for 102 yards and one ugly INT. Jeff Halfley’s defense made some plays, including Chop Robinson (six pressures) and Jacob Rodriguez teaming up for a tipped INT late in the half. The Dolphins held Buffalo to five field-goal attempts and zero TDs in the second half. But with the offense sputtering, they didn’t stand much of a chance. Josh Allen-DJ Moore connection heating up. It wasn’t a smooth operation for Josh Allen, but the QB splashed big plays to DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir. Allen threw for 304 yards and a TD, but threw two INTs. It marked the first time Allen has gone over 300 yards since Week 1. With the run game slowed for much of the first three quarters, Allen’s arm moved the chains, generating five plays of 20-plus yards. Allen was particularly effective at targeting Moore, who caught eight passes for 91 yards and a TD. When Buffalo needed a play, it was Allen to Moore. The Bills offense has been much more effective when Moore is on the field, and Week 11 proved it again. Buffalo racked up 405 yards, but often got bogged down in scoring range, leading to four field goals (one missed FG). The Bills will have to do better than 2 for 5 in the red zone in Week 12 against the Chiefs.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Bills-Dolphins (via NFL Pro): Buffalo deployed 11 personnel on 61 of its 76 offensive plays (80.3%) against the Dolphins, its highest rate of the season. That coincides with tight end Dalton Kincaid being sidelined due to injury. Prior to Week 11, the Bills deployed 11 personnel on 43.8% of plays (fourth-lowest in the NFL), instead utilizing 13 personnel (28.9%, second-highest). When in 11 personnel, the Bills totaled 330 yards and a touchdown, with 291 of those yards coming from passes, their highest mark since Week 1, 2025.

NFL Research: Josh Allen had no rushing attempts in Week 11, marking the first game of his NFL career in which he played the whole game without any rushing attempts. Allen had one passing touchdown and two interceptions in Week 11, improving his record to 2-0 this season in games where he had more interceptions than passing touchdowns (the other was a Week 3 win vs. the Chargers).