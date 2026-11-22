2026 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Early Window
- Buffalo Bills 26, Miami Dolphins 9
- Carolina Panthers 35, Baltimore Ravens 33
- Chicago Bears 21, New Orleans Saints 13
- Dallas Cowboys 51, Tennessee Titans 30
- Detroit Lions 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21
- Kansas City Chiefs 34, Arizona Cardinals 7
- Philadelphia Eagles 19. Pittsburgh Steelers 16
Late Window
- New York Jets 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24
- Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Sunday Night
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Bills smother Dolphins as Mahomes awaits on Thursday night. Trap game? Nope. Joe Brady’s team didn’t look ahead to its Thanksgiving night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills crossed their Ts and dotted the Is in a blowout win that never felt particularly close. Jim Leonard’s defense continued to smother opponents, keeping the Dolphins out of the end zone and holding the Kyle McCord-led unit to a measly 185 yards. Since the Week 7 bye, Buffalo’s defense has held opponents to 10, 6, 12 and 9 points. The Bills have faced struggling offenses, but Gregory Rousseau has been a demon, picking up two more sacks on Sunday, and the secondary has been much improved. Thanksgiving’s task is much tougher, with Patrick Mahomes and Co. coming in rolling. We’ll know after Turkey Day whether Leonhard’s crew has turned a corner or it’s been a bad-opponent mirage.
- McCord struggles in second start. Dolphins QB Kyle McCord had a rough afternoon in Western New York. McCord looked every bit a young backup thrust into action. He missed passes by a little and, often, a lot. The QB was overwhelmed by pressure and looked scattered throughout, even when he was protected (6 of 20 for 67 yards and an interception with no pressure, per Next Gen Stats), and he often missed chances for quick checkdowns. His young receivers didn’t help either, with Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell dropping potential big-play passes. Too often, though, it was the young QB who misfired or tried to make the difficult play instead of the easy one. That’s how you complete 36.4% of 33 passes for 102 yards and one ugly INT. Jeff Halfley’s defense made some plays, including Chop Robinson (six pressures) and Jacob Rodriguez teaming up for a tipped INT late in the half. The Dolphins held Buffalo to five field-goal attempts and zero TDs in the second half. But with the offense sputtering, they didn’t stand much of a chance.
- Josh Allen-DJ Moore connection heating up. It wasn’t a smooth operation for Josh Allen, but the QB splashed big plays to DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir. Allen threw for 304 yards and a TD, but threw two INTs. It marked the first time Allen has gone over 300 yards since Week 1. With the run game slowed for much of the first three quarters, Allen’s arm moved the chains, generating five plays of 20-plus yards. Allen was particularly effective at targeting Moore, who caught eight passes for 91 yards and a TD. When Buffalo needed a play, it was Allen to Moore. The Bills offense has been much more effective when Moore is on the field, and Week 11 proved it again. Buffalo racked up 405 yards, but often got bogged down in scoring range, leading to four field goals (one missed FG). The Bills will have to do better than 2 for 5 in the red zone in Week 12 against the Chiefs.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Bills-Dolphins (via NFL Pro): Buffalo deployed 11 personnel on 61 of its 76 offensive plays (80.3%) against the Dolphins, its highest rate of the season. That coincides with tight end Dalton Kincaid being sidelined due to injury. Prior to Week 11, the Bills deployed 11 personnel on 43.8% of plays (fourth-lowest in the NFL), instead utilizing 13 personnel (28.9%, second-highest). When in 11 personnel, the Bills totaled 330 yards and a touchdown, with 291 of those yards coming from passes, their highest mark since Week 1, 2025.
NFL Research: Josh Allen had no rushing attempts in Week 11, marking the first game of his NFL career in which he played the whole game without any rushing attempts. Allen had one passing touchdown and two interceptions in Week 11, improving his record to 2-0 this season in games where he had more interceptions than passing touchdowns (the other was a Week 3 win vs. the Chargers).
David Ely's takeaways:
- Panthers score wild, wacky, win. Whew. Sunday’s game in Charlotte had a little bit of everything. Sixty-eight combined points. A safety. A kickoff returned for a touchdown. Five turnovers. Two muffed punts. And seven lead changes – the final one coming via Carolina kicker Ryan Fitzpatrick’s game-winning 37-yard field goal. But through the chaos, the Panthers showed their mettle via the combo of Chuba Hubbard and Bryce Young on offense and a few timely stops on defense. Hubbard finished with 120 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns, proving to be particularly effective out of shotgun or pistol where he totaled 92 of those yards with a 75% success rate, per Next Gen Stats. Young shook off an early safety – and an ugly end zone interception in the second half – to finish with 254 yards and two scores. While the Panthers were a sieve on defense in the first half (the Ravens had 338 yards at halftime), they began the third quarter with back-to-back three-and-outs and a forced fumble to change the tone. Baltimore only had seven points over the final two quarters, and Carolina pressured Jacoby Brissett into an ill-advised heave with under 30 seconds left that was picked off by Tyrel Dodson to secure the W.
- Ravens’ lost season continues to sink. This one will sting for Baltimore. The offense finally showed some life in Jacoby Brissett’s second start since his midseason trade from Arizona with 421 total yards, but miscues spoiled the Ravens’ bid to snap their five-game losing streak. Baltimore totaled four turnovers and that number nearly was five if not for some luck on LaJohntay Wester’s second muffed punt (he was replaced in the second half by Malaki Starks). One sequence in the second quarter summarized the self-inflicted wounds: Justice Hill became the league’s latest victim of a Peanut Punch when Panthers cornerback Will Lee III knocked the ball loose for a touchback just before Hill crossed the goal line. The Ravens then forced a three-and-out only to see Webster misplay the punt for another turnover. Two plays later, the Panthers scored to complete the 14-point swing.
- Carolina begins to separate in division race. The Panthers improved to .500 with their second straight win on Sunday, and in this year’s NFC South, that is cause for celebration. Combined with losses on Sunday by the Saints and Buccaneers, Carolina now holds a two-game lead over the rest of the division heading into a huge game next Monday night at Tampa Bay. A win in Week 12 would put the Panthers in a commanding position heading into December, and negate a season sweep and tiebreaker for the Bucs. If the Panthers go on to claim their second consecutive division title, this stretch will be viewed as a turning point in what has been an up-and-down season under Dave Canales.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Ravens-Panthers (via NFL Pro): Ravens RB Derrick Henry recorded 13 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Panthers, tying season highs with four explosive runs (10-plus yards) and eight missed tackles forced.
NFL Research: Panthers QB Bryce Young registered his 14th career game-winning drive on Sunday, tied with Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert for the most by any player age 25 or younger since at least 1950.
Dan Parr's takeaways:
- Bears defense answers the call. It wasn’t the blowout victory some were expecting, but Chicago won its fifth straight game, marching out to a 16-0 lead and withstanding a feisty comeback attempt by the Saints that saw the lead shrink to six points by halftime. On a day when the offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders, Dennis Allen’s defense was unrelenting. Chicago racked up a season-high 23 QB pressures and six sacks, with blockbuster trade deadline acquisition Jeffery Simmons recording three of those sacks. Montez Sweat had two tackles for loss, including a sack of Tyler Shough in the end zone for a safety early in the fourth quarter. Clark Phillips III, who was acquired in a trade with the Falcons before the season, made some big plays in place of the injured Kyler Gordon, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Austin Booker and sacking Shough on a fourth quarter blitz. A 51-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining was the only score the Bears allowed in the second half. Chicago now has a short week to prepare for one of its most highly anticipated games of the year, a visit to Detroit to face the NFC North-leading Lions on Thanksgiving. Ben Johnson will need to reverse some trends against his former team to stay hot. Chicago is 0-2 against division opponents this season and has lost four in a row against Detroit. The Bears have not won a game at Ford Field since 2022.
- Saints can’t shake poor starts. New Orleans put forth a valiant effort for most of the afternoon on Sunday, but the team simply dug too deep of a hole early on. The Bears raced out to a 16-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter. The Saints outscored them, 13-5, from that point on, but it was too little, too late. Kellen Moore’s squad has been outscored, 47-9, in the first quarter of games this season. The Saints have scored only one touchdown in the first quarter, and it was back in Week 3. Tyler Shough was sacked a season-high six times by the Bears and was pressured on 23 of his 51 dropbacks (45.1%). Chris Olave had his fourth 100-yard game of the season, making nine grabs for 102 yards. Travis Etienne showed some juice on a 46-yard run and Alvin Kamara scored the team’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard TD grab. Those were some of the few highlights for the team offensively on a day when the New Orleans defense battled to keep the game competitive. With the loss, the Saints’ playoff probability falls to 5%, a tough reality for a team playing in the NFC South, where none of the four squads are above .500. Next up is a second straight road game against a playoff contender, with the Bengals hosting them in Week 12.
- Bears offense surprisingly shaky. Coming out of the bye for a home game against a vulnerable Saints defense, I was among those who expected Chicago to put 30-plus points on the scoreboard, but the explosion never materialized. New Orleans’ blitzes were highly effective on Sunday. Caleb Williams completed just 5 of 12 passes for 39 yards, a touchdown and an interception when the Saints sent extra rushers, per Next Gen Stats. He averaged a season-low 3.3 yards per attempt against the blitz. I was expecting the running game to get a significant boost with the return of Kyle Monangai, who played for the first time since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 4. Monangai received an ovation from the home crowd when he made his first carry of the game, but he was held to 18 yards on eight totes (2.3 per). Rookie Zavion Thomas was one of the few bright spots on offense, rushing for a 30-yard gain and making two catches for 56 yards, including a 40-yarder. Of course, Colston Loveland’s leap stood out, too. Clearly, though, there are things to tighten up and not much time to do so with the Lions awaiting them on Thanksgiving.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Saints-Bears (via NFL Pro): The Bears recorded five sacks with a four-man rush in their win over the Saints, their most in a game under Dennis Allen and tied for second by any defense this season. They earned 15 pressures on 38 plays rushing four, driving a performance in which they generated 24 pressures and six sacks on 52 Saints dropbacks overall, their most pressures in a game since Week 9 of 2018.
NFL Research: Caleb Williams threw his 56th and 57th career touchdown passes and just his 19th interception in Week 11. Only Patrick Mahomes (102), Lamar Jackson (69), Dan Marino (59) and Russell Wilson (58) had more career passing touchdowns prior to their 20th career interception in NFL history.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Dak lights up Tennessee. Another week, and another high-flying day for the Cowboys quarterback. Dak Prescott was in a flow state all afternoon, completing 28 of 33 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns, and adding a rushing score of his own for good measure. He had plenty of time to throw and open receivers to target throughout the contest, leading a Dallas offense that seemed to score 51 points with the utmost ease. CeeDee Lamb recorded yet another 10-plus-catch, 100-plus-yard outing (11 for 132 and a touchdown), George Pickens tacked on seven grabs (including a fantastic, toe-tapping grab to set up a score) for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Cowboys cruised against a Titans defense that was guaranteed to give up big plays. We didn't learn anything new about this group Sunday, we were just reminded of the potential to put up big numbers against inferior competition.
- Titans descend back to reality. Tennessee has been the most entertaining one-win team in recent memory over the last few weeks, taking the Browns and Bengals to the wire and battling with the Jaguars before falling to its AFC South rival by double digits. The Titans could credit their offense and quarterback Cam Ward for this stretch of competitive football, but it ended Sunday with a harsh reminder of how bad this defense currently is. With Jeffery Simmons now playing in Chicago and Amani Hooker wearing a Bills uniform, the Titans no longer had a couple of playmakers capable of covering up for mistakes and deficiencies elsewhere, and boy, did it show on Sunday. Dallas racked up 480 yards of offense, converted 4 of 6 third downs and got basically whatever it wanted offensively all afternoon. The fact the Cowboys only reached third down six times in a game in which they ran 63 plays is telling in itself. This unit needs work and likely won't improve much for the remainder of this campaign. It will be interesting to see how much responsibility for the struggles lands on coach Robert Saleh by season's end.
- Pettine will be a topic of conversation this week. It began before Mike Pettine officially took over as play-caller, but after his shift into leading defensive chair this week, the veteran coach's name will remain in the news cycle thanks in large part to a Cowboys pass rush that is finding consistent success. The unit got after Cam Ward all afternoon Sunday, sacking him five times and generating a 41.7% pressure rate. Quinnen Williams and James Houston led the way, with each registering five pressures and two sacks, continuing an upward trend that began when Pettine arrived as a senior defensive assistant. The rest of the unit's relative success against Tennessee -- the Titans finished 3 for 10 on third down, turned it over once and lost time of possession by nearly six minutes -- as well as the 21-point scoring difference will throw Pettine's name into topic bars across sports media this week as if he has suddenly saved this defense. Sunday's performance should be handled with caution, though. The Titans still allowed Tony Pollard to run for 110 yards, gave up 346 yards of offense and still surrendered 30 points. It will take much more (against a better team) to convince anyone that a play-caller change was all this embattled defense needed. But one development can be properly credited to Pettine: The pass-rushing unit -- especially Williams -- has certainly found its teeth.
NFL Research: The Cowboys are the fourth team in NFL history to allow at least 20 points in each of their first 11 games and still win at least five of those games (2013 Bears, 2002 Saints, 2000 Rams). Only the 2000 Rams finished with a winning record or made the playoffs (10-6, lost in the Wild Card Round). Dallas has allowed at least 20 points in 18 straight games dating back to Week 12 of the 2025 season, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest in Cowboys history.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Titans-Cowboys (via NFL Pro): Quinnen Williams generated five pressures and two sacks across 18 pass rushes in Week 11 against the Titans (27.8% pressure rate), including a strip-sack fumble of Cam Ward in the red zone on a play late in the fourth quarter. Williams has now generated at least four pressures in five of six games since Mike Pettine joined the Cowboys defensive staff dating back to Week 6, after he generated fewer than four pressures in each of his first five games played to open the season.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- No Hutch, no problem. Detroit's loss of Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending knee injury could have crippled this defense, especially in the pass-rushing department. Sunday represented an interesting test. Tampa Bay's experienced offensive line rolled into town with Baker Mayfield -- who has held on to the ball a bit too long for most of this season -- looking to capitalize on a weakened Detroit defense. Instead, the Lions were the ones causing problems for the opposition, sacking Mayfield four times, including a game-sealing sequence of two straight sacks to force a turnover on downs and allow the Lions to bury the Bucs on the scoreboard. Despite losing the time of possession battle by nearly five minutes in the first half, Detroit's defense held the Buccaneers under 300 yards of offense on the day (a total closer to 200 until Tampa Bay's final touchdown march), limited Mayfield through the air and largely kept running back Bucky Irving in check, delivering a well-rounded performance that should encourage even Detroit's most cynical fans.
- Buccaneers' surge interrupted at a terrible time. Tampa Bay gave reason for folks to believe it might climb out of its early season hole in the standings with dominant performances in recent weeks and a scrappy showing against the high-powered Bears, but this one might loom rather large going forward. The Buccaneers' strength -- defense and the run game -- did not hold up against the Lions on Sunday. Detroit finished with 386 yards of offense, converted 7 of 11 third downs and got most of what it wanted offensively, while the Buccaneers' rushing attack failed to find a rhythm necessary to power its offense. Penalties hurt them, too. A long Bucky Irving touchdown run was wiped out by a holding penalty along the line of scrimmage, a facemask penalty aided the Lions on their first fourth-quarter touchdown drive, and two personal foul penalties (on Vita Vea and Al-Quadin Muhammad) closed the book on the hopes of a comeback. At 3-7, the Bucs are now trailing the Panthers by two games after Carolina held on to beat Baltimore Sunday. With seven left to play, that deficit is starting to look significant, leaving little room for error going forward.
- Detroit's offense continues to cruise. Much like the Buccaneers' offense presented a test for the Lions' defense, the same was true for the inverse. An aggressive, ascending Buccaneers defense had a chance to make a statement against a Lions offense that has been one of the most consistent in the NFL in 2026. Instead, the reliability of Jahmyr Gibbs, Jared Goff and Co. won out in a fashion that would frustrate any opponent. Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, got active with his legs to gain a fresh set of downs on one touchdown drive and appeared generally comfortable against the Buccaneers' blitz, completing 8 of 13 passes in such scenarios for 88 yards. His best work came when the Buccaneers left the Lions' top targets in single coverage, upon which Goff was happy to feast, connecting with Amon-Ra St. Brown for an easy touchdown on a post route and delivering a strike to Jameson Williams for a 57-yard score. This is who the Lions are offensively -- a team that builds out of what it can do with Gibbs and has plenty of weapons to make it happen -- and that isn't going to change anytime soon. The fact they did so against a unit that had wrecked other offenses in recent weeks is just more reason for the Lions to feel confident in their team.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Buccaneers-Lions (via NFL Pro): Jared Goff finished a perfect 4 for 4 on deep throws (20-plus air yards) for 145 yards and two touchdowns -- including a completion percentage over expected of +41.6 -- on Sunday.
NFL Research: Jared Goff had 279 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and 126.9 passer rating in Week 11 against the Buccaneers. This was Goff’s sixth game this season with multiple passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, tied with Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes for the most in the NFL. His four games with a 120+ passer rating are tied for second in the NFL, trailing only Burrow with five.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Chiefs handle business in blowout win over Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes diced up Arizona’s defense with T-1000 precision. Before sitting for the bulk of the fourth quarter, the star QB racked up 324 yards on 27-of-39 passing with three touchdowns. It marked the second straight game for Mahomes breaking the 300-yard barrier and the third time in four weeks. The QB is hitting his stride as we hit the home stretch. In the first half, Travis Kelce dominated, finding open grass for 74 yards and two TD grabs on six catches. It was vintage Kelce on a stick-nod 22-yard TD snag to blast the game open late in the second quarter. Rookie Emmett Johnson (23 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown) continues to impress in the lead-back role, providing muscling runs. His early TD run showed his excellent vision, with a close-quarters cut to plunge into the end zone. Unlike some backs who miss holes, Johnson's eyes bring his feet to the openings. Everything was clicking as the Chiefs scored on their first five drives and racked up 435 yards and 27 first downs against the hapless Cards. Rolling over struggling opponents is exactly what good teams do. Much like the Bills, K.C. wasn’t looking ahead to Thanksgiving night, and got a little more rest in the fourth quarter for its efforts.
- Cardinals continue to play out the string. Starting their fourth quarterback in four weeks went about as expected for the Cardinals. Journeyman Josh Johnson, 40, led a couple of professional drives, including netting the Cards’ first TD since Week 8 to keep things interesting in the first half. Johnson tossed a nice downfield ball to undrafted rookie Harrison Wallace III on the scoring drive. The fact that we’re talking about Josh Johnson and Harrison Wallace III underscores how the Cardinals season has gone. The offense is a hodgepodge that can’t make enough plays to stay on the field against good defenses. The defense will make a play here and there, but gets bowled over. Playing a locked-in Chiefs squad on the road, Arizona had little chance.
- Here comes George! Pass rusher George Karlaftis took advantage of an opponent in disarray, blasting upfield to discombobulate the Cardinals' offense. Karlaftis netted 2.5 sacks, six QB pressures, five QB hits, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and four tackles. Karlaftis now has seven sacks in the past four weeks. When the edge is playing in the backfield, the Chiefs defense is much different. Yes, on Sunday it came against a fourth-string journeyman QB, but the Chiefs D is on a streak of dominance, allowing 13 or fewer points in the past three weeks. The real test comes Thursday night against Josh Allen.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Chiefs-Cardinals (via NFL Pro): Emmett Johnson forced eight missed tackles , marking his fourth game this season with more than five missed tackles forced. He has forced a missed tackle on 41.1% of his touches this season.
NFL Research: Travis Kelce had 74 receiving yards to go with 2 receiving touchdowns in Week 11, his first game with multiple receiving touchdowns since Week 11, 2022 against the Chargers. The only players in NFL history older than Kelce (37 years, 48 days old) to have at least 74 receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns in a game are Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez, and Charlie Joiner.
Bobby Kownack's takeaways:
- Philly’s defense puts end to drought. It hasn’t been a banner year for Vic Fangio’s unit, so often a strength of past Philadelphia teams. The defense fortunately showed up Sunday, frustrating Pittsburgh by eliminating the run game and getting home for numerous well-timed sacks. The D was spotted an early 13-point lead, in part by limiting the Steelers to 35 first-quarter yards to Philly’s 128, and held on after Joe Milton III and Co. went mostly quiet thereafter. A major element of the win was the interior stepping up in Philadelphia’s first game since trading away defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Moro Ojomo tied for the team lead with four pressures, Byron Young tallied two sacks, nearly doubling his career total to 4.5, and Gabe Hall made the most of his practice squad elevation by logging a sack, as well. With the big men up front leading the way, the Eagles got to Aaron Rodgers five times after coming into the game with only 16 sacks. Perhaps most impressive, though, was how tall the Eagles stood when the Steelers threatened to swing momentum back their way. After Rodgers finally got something going toward the end of the first half, completing 11 passes in a row on drive that took 8:22, the Eagles tightened to hold Pittsburgh to only 1 yard on its three-play goal-to-go sequence. The Steelers had to settle for a field goal, and they were again held to three points after a fumble on the kickoff directly out of halftime gifted Pittsburgh possession 26 yards from paydirt. By the time the Eagles defense finally gave up a touchdown with 1:21 remaining, it was too little, too late. At long last, Philadelphia scored its first victory since Week 2 thanks to a resilient defensive performance.
- Inexcusable loss for Pittsburgh. Contenders cannot lose games the Steelers just lost. The funk of a prime-time blowout to the Bengals carried into Week 11, as Pittsburgh looked awful early and failed to do enough to make up for it after settling in. The offensive game plan was a bit baffling. Aaron Rodgers averaged a meager 0.8 air yards per attempt over 20 passes in the first half, throwing behind the line of scrimmage 11 times. He wasn’t great when he finally started pushing the ball deep in the second half (2 of 8 for 53 yards on throws of 20-plus air yards), but keeping Philadelphia’s secondary honest was key to finding some more space to operate, and his lone TD did come on one of those two completions. Jaylen Warren was also shut down for a second straight week after lighting the league on fire for much of the season, though he’s not entirely at fault. He saw fewer than 10 carries (nine for 28 yards) for a second straight week and only the second time this season. Despite the game never being too far out of reach, Mike McCarthy willingly went one-dimensional, letting Rodgers throw 44 times. Somehow, Warren went from the 12:52 mark in the third quarter to the 2:36 mark in the fourth quarter without logging a carry. Pittsburgh got beat mentally, too. DK Metcalf committed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties 10 offensive plays apart in the third stanza and was disqualified after appearing to reach into Cooper DeJean’s facemask and poke the defensive back near the eye. It was a ridiculous loss of composure for a player known for such issues and a terrible loss for the Steelers, who entered the contest thinking themselves a Lombardi threat and emerged from the defeat looking far from it.
- Milton does just enough for first career win. A bye week treated the Eagles well, as they came right out and hit the Steelers in the mouth. Philadelphia scored 13 points in the first quarter, including a 63-yard field goal drive built upon one of Joe Milton’s best looking touch passes of his career -- a 38-yarder to Dallas Goedert -- and a two-play possession capped off by a 38-yard Saquon Barkley TD run. It was a struggle from there. Barkley managed only 37 rushing yards outside his score and left midway through the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder issue, while the offense was held to 73 yards and six points in the second half. However, Milton still deserves credit for hanging tough in his first victory as a starter. He extended several plays, living to throw the ball away instead of putting the Eagles in more difficult situations by taking a sack, and most importantly avoided throwing any picks to help keep his defense cooking. With the game on the line, staring at a third-and-6 with 1:09 remaining and a narrow three-point lead, the Eagles trusted the 26-year-old signal-caller to throw. He rewarded them with a dart to DeVonta Smith toward the sideline, right at the sticks for a game-clinching first down.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Steelers-Eagles (via NFL Pro): Quinyon Mitchell matched up against DK Metcalf 14 times in Week 11, but Metcalf was targeted just twice versus Mitchell, failing to haul in either target.
NFL Research: The Steelers have lost 12 straight road games versus the Eagles, tied for the longest active road losing streak again one opponent (including playoffs) in the NFL (Vikings at Colts, Cardinals at Vikings and Colts at Jaguars). Pittsburgh’s last win in Philadelphia was a 20-14 victory in Week 6, 1965.
Nick Shook's analysis to come
Brooke Cersosimo's analysis to come
Kevin Patra's analysis to come
Grant Gordon's analysis to come