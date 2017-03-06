Calais Campbell, Brandon Marshall headline veteran free agents

The Jets are rightly in rebuilding mode. So, in a move that makes sense for the player and the team, New York gave Marshall his desired release last week. Don't let last year -- a chaotic campaign in Florham Park -- fool you: Brandon Marshall is still a legit No. 1 receiver. Sure, Marshall slumped by his own lofty standards, with 59 catches for 798 yards and three touchdowns. But the Jets didn't have a legit quarterback or O-line. Eric Decker was lost to injury in September and Marshall was consistently doubled. In 2015, Marshall had arguably the best receiver season in Jets history with 109 catches and 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns, thus creating the illusion that Ryan Fitzpatrick was a viable starting quarterback. (That's a pretty impressive trick.)