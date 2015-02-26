Bruce Arians/Steve Keim: NFL's top coach/general manager duo

Before we get into the rankings, allow me to explain my parameters for this exercise. I am primarily judging coach/GM tandems on where they stand right now, with an eye to the future. I will, of course, acknowledge precedent. You can't ignore the past. But it cannot be the be-all, end-all factor, either. For example, Tom Coughlin and Jerry Reese have collected a pair of Lombardi Trophies. I've called Coughlin (not Bill Parcells) the best coach in New York Giants history and a future Hall of Famer. Yet you won't find that coupling listed below, given the franchise's recent failures and a lack of trust that those two men will still be employed by the Giants in 365 days.