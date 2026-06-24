 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Browns coach Todd Monken reflects on end of Ravens tenure: 'Everything has a shelf life'

Published: Jun 24, 2026 at 08:24 AM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's been nearly six months since the Ravens fired John Harbaugh, yet some are still reckoning with their new reality.

Consider Todd Monken, the Browns' new coach who landed the job only after he was dismissed as part of Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore. Although he's happy with where he is now, he also isn't afraid to speak candidly on the end of his tenure with the now-rival Ravens, either.

"It tells you how fickle, just in general, life is," Monken told The Baltimore Sun. "From the year before, if you'd have told me that we'd have been fired after the year we had offensively ... "

"I'll give it this, coaches, for the most part the players, never quit."

In 2024 -- Monken's second season as Ravens offensive coordinator -- Baltimore owned the most productive offense in the NFL, finishing first in yards per game (424.9) and third in scoring (30.5 points per contest). The newly formed tandem of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry steamrolled defenses, powering a 12-5 finish and a playoff run that ended in heartbreaking fashion in a Divisional Round loss to the Bills in Buffalo.

Coming off that season, most everyone expected the Ravens to replicate their success in 2025. But injuries struck, sidelining Jackson for an extended period and sending Baltimore into an unexpected spiral.

Backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley did his best to keep the Ravens' afloat, posting a 2-0 record as a starter, and the Ravens managed to fight their way back into a winner-take-all Week 18 showdown with the rival Steelers in Pittsburgh. With Monken directing the offense from the booth, Jackson led a heroic final drive that positioned the Ravens to kick a game-winning field goal that would have won them the AFC North crown and sent them back to the postseason.

Tyler Loop's miss changed everything. Baltimore lost, Harbaugh and Monken were fired, and more than five months later, Monken now finds himself wearing the rival's colors in Cleveland.

Related Links

"We had no idea we'd still have a chance," Monken said. "And for them to come out and play their ass off, play physical? Hell, Snoop saved our season twice. He saved our season against the Bears when we were 1-5, and he saved our season against Green Bay. And that's a real credit to him for a guy that wasn't even with us at the start of the season.

"But ultimately, everything has a shelf life."

Monken echoed similar sentiments regarding his partnership with Jackson, which failed to replicate the elite production that propelled the Ravens to success a year earlier.

"I can say this: The coaching staff and our preparation never changed," Monken said. "We worked our balls off. I can't say that about everybody, so I'll just say that. Ultimately, it was time. It was just time."

Now, it's time for Monken to prove himself as a first-time NFL head coach with a Cleveland team that certainly doesn't feature the same star power under center. That won't deter Monken, however. Although he appreciates Jackson greatly for their shared success, he won't take it easy on his former quarterback, not even after Jackson sent him a congratulatory text when he landed the job in Cleveland.

"Then I said, 'go f--- yourself,'" Monken said. "We are going to blitz you every third down. He laughed."

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-95: Travis Etienne debuts, Demario Davis returns after FA moves

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Jeffery Simmons, under record Titans contract, eager to play in Robert Saleh's 'attack defense'

Jeffery Simmons is a newly paid man after receiving the most lucrative contract extension for a defensive tackle in the NFL, a signal that reflects the Titans star's approach to his craft.

news

2025 collapse 'fueling' Christian Watson, Packers: 'Finish is a big emphasis for us this year'

Christian Watson says the Packers are not hiding from the ugliness of last season's late collapse. Instead, they're using it as motivation heading into the 2026 season.

news

NFL Network: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts agrees to three-year, $54M contract

Kyle Pitts won't be playing the 2026 season on the franchise tag. Instead, he'll be doing so on a new contract. Pitts and the Falcons agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million extension on Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Buccaneers announce new play-by-play announcer; Eagles sign third-rounder

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Marvin Mims knows 2026 might be his last year with Broncos: 'I'm just going to enjoy it to the fullest'

Marvin Mims Jr. knows 2026 might be his last season in Denver. If it is truly his final go-around with the Broncos, the Oklahoma product isn't holding anything back.

news

NFL Network: NFL informs teams, Brendan Sorsby it won't hold supplemental draft in 2026

The NFL has informed clubs and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby that it will not hold a supplemental draft this year, meaning Sorsby is ineligible to enter the league in 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold laments his Super Bowl performance despite career-changing win

Sam Darnold's problems have changed over the years. He's gone from a player who faced the wrath of Jets fans and wondered whether he'd get another shot in the league to a player who can nitpick his performance in the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory.

news

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston aiming for career year under OC Mike McDaniel: 'I'm really fired up'

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston's NFL journey has been far from linear, but as he approaches his fourth season, he's feeling more hopeful than ever. The reason is simple: new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

news

Olympic Day marks continued growth of flag football around globe

Tuesday's celebration of Olympic Day comes as the popularity of flag football continues to spread around the globe, as seen in the FLAG Championships, IFAF World Championships and expansion across all levels of the game.

news

Dak Prescott says playoffs are 'minimum' expectation for Cowboys in 2026

The Cowboys believe their defensive additions have addressed their weaknesses. Now, all that's left is to use those pieces to deliver on expectations that land well beyond their 7-9-1 finish in 2025.