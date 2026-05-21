Browns' QB race under Todd Monken remains wide open: 'Nothing's really changed'

BEREA, Ohio -- Todd Monken reiterated two points about the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland Browns held their second voluntary organized team activity practice on Wednesday.

Both are doing well, and the only deadline the Browns' first-year coach has in mind for naming a starter is by the Sept. 13 opener at Jacksonville.

"Nothing's really changed other than it's a different day and you're firing the same questions," Monken said. "I mean, we're going to rotate those guys and play the best player, and we'll see."

Watson and Sanders both got plenty of snaps with the first team in 11-on-11 drills. Watson's came at the beginning and Sanders' were later.

Even though Monken isn't tipping his hand on who might have the advantage after one month of offseason work, he has liked the progress both have made so far.

Watson, who missed last season after tearing his Achilles tendon twice, has gone 9-10 as Cleveland's starter since being acquired from Houston in 2022. He has 19 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and an 80.7 passer rating.

Monken, named Cleveland's coach on Jan. 28, lauded Watson's athleticism despite multiple injuries.