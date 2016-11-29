Brady, Carr lead Week 12 Clutch Performances

Strong stats to consider:

» The Raiders are 9-2 for the first time since 2000. They've started 9-2 or better in eight previous seasons. They advanced to the Conference Championship in all of those seasons. They advanced to two Super Bowls out of those eight seasons, winning one of them (Super Bowl XI).

» Carr's current passer rating on the season (100.5) would be the second-highest single-season rating by a Raiders QB. The highest belongs to Ken Stabler (103.4) in 1976. The Raiders won the Super Bowl that year.