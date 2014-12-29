Bill O'Brien, Aaron Rodgers merit praise in regular season's wake

O'Brien is rightly praised as an offensive guru. Well, he maximized and squeezed every last ounce out of three quarterbacks who have no business starting in the NFL: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett and Case Keenum. If you think about it, the quarterback group in Houston was the worst in the league this year. It's a minor miracle the Texans had a chance to make the playoffs at 3 p.m. ET in Week 17. That's preparation. That's coaching.