Bill Belichick, Jets, NFC North head key questions for Week 17

Truthfully, I still can't believe that happened. I simply cannot believe that Bill Belichick instructed Matthew Slater to tell the officials that the New England Patriots would kick off to start overtime, instead of making the only viable decision when you have arguably the best quarterback in NFL history: taking the football. I've written in this space many times that Belichick is the best coach in NFL history -- given his consistent domination in the salary cap era -- but this was an illogical gaffe, a rare Hoodie faux pas.