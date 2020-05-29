Big Ben, Stafford among those ready to rock after missing time 

Unfortunately, getting a full season out of Watt has become an exception rather than the rule at this point in his career, with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year able to appear in all 16 games in just one of his past four seasons. After suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 8, Watt returned for the 2019 playoffs, sacking Josh Allen in Houston's comeback wild-card win, but he was blanked against the Chiefs. A strong 2020 season would go a long way toward determining whether he sees the $17.5 million he is set to earn in the final year of his current contract in 2021 -- and, with Watt deciding not to seek an extension yet, what else happens with his career going forward.