Texans DE J.J. Watt not currently seeking contract extension

J.J. Watt has two years and no guaranteed money left on his contract, but the Houston Texans pass rusher isn't looking for a new deal this offseason.

"No, I don't think that's necessary," Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I'm not going to sit here and demand anything. If I asked for an extension or money right now, I think that would be the wrong move."

Watt is under contract for $15.5 million in 2020 and $17.5 million in 2021, but none of that cash is guaranteed.

The 31-year-old has dealt with injuries three out of the past four years, which could be one reason he's not hankering for a new deal. Watt played just eight games last season before suffering a torn pec. He returned for the playoffs.

"My goal for every season is the same to do whatever is possible to help the team win. No. 1, that means staying healthy and playing at my peak physical level," Watt said.