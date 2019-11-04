Around the NFL

DeSean Jackson to undergo core muscle surgery

Published: Nov 04, 2019 at 07:56 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

DeSean Jackson is putting off surgery no longer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Philadelphia Eagles receiver is undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Jackson will undergo surgery.

Given the timing of surgery, it appears unlikely Jackson would return this season, Rapoport added.

Jackson suffered the injury early in Week 2 and missed the next six weeks. The wideout attempted to return Sunday against the Chicago Bears but made it just three snaps before suffering a setback, catching one pass for five yards.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, tests on Monday revealed Jackson tore the abdominal muscle completely off the bone, worse than when he originally suffered the injury.

The Eagles missed Jackson's field-stretching ability since he went down in Week 2. Now it appears they'll likely have to battle the rest of the season sans the speedster.

