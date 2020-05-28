Around the NFL

Thursday, May 28, 2020 12:16 PM

Trent Williams was prepared to play before NFI placement

Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Last year was a lost one for Trent Williams. He underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his scalp, refused to report to the Redskins for months after claiming he was misdiagnosed, and ultimately demanded a trade or new contract after sitting out the entire season.

While his departure from Washington long seemed inevitable, and was finally executed in April via trade to the 49ers, it was perhaps avoidable. In the latest episode of the _RapSheet and Friends_ podcast, set to debut Tuesday, the Pro Bowl left tackle asserted he was genuinely prepared to play for the Redskins in 2019.

Williams reported to the team after the October trade deadline, only to fail his physical because of discomfort with his helmet. He told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he was waiting for a new helmet to arrive last November when the Redskins unexpectedly placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list, officially ending his season.

"The competitive juices started to flow, so I was really prepared to make my return last year," Williams said. "I know all of the things that had went on and just being in that facility, being around teammates, being around the guys you fought with and bled with for some many years. It was almost impossible for me to fight the urge not to just want to get back on the field. I was literally waiting on my new helmet to come in. I was getting ready to kind of gear up and it was going to be somewhat of a surprise to some, but I think for the people who know me best they know how competitive I am. ...

"I was under the impression my new helmet was coming in that Tuesday, and then I was put on the NFI that Saturday, I believe, or Friday, I don't remember. I was put on NFI right before I could even get the helmet to get back out there. It was a bummer but figured it was just how it was supposed to work out."

The Redskins placed Williams on NFI on Nov. 7, a week after he finally reported for the season following nine missed games. It was a move that saved Washington $6 million in salary but likely sealed its fate with the seven-time Pro Bowler. Williams still has one year remaining on his contract, which Rapoport reported the 49ers are restructuring so the 31-year-old lineman earns some money upfront after going unpaid in 2019.

That should quiet talk of him holding out until he's offered a new deal. Those numbers will be determined by how he plays -- for his new team, and after not doing so for 20 months.

Related Content

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles
news

NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles

The NFL, NFL Players Association and Electronic Arts announced a six-year renewal to their partnership, marking what the partners called "the biggest and widest-reaching interactive entertainment agreement in NFL history."
NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal
news

NFL tables fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative proposal

The league did not vote as expected Thursday on a proposed rule change to provide an alternative to the onside kick.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Minshew: 2020 predictions should put chip on Jags' shoulder

The Jaguars have already been written off in 2020. Second-year QB Gardner Minshew said the grim forecasts can be used as bulletin-board material, as Jacksonville sets out to prove it's better than advertised.
Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) blocks during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-17. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley hopes to get paid 'what I feel I'm worth'

Ronnie Stanley was one of the best tackles in football last year. Now he's hoping to be paid like it. The All-Pro lineman, playing out the final year of his rookie deal, has proven to be an integral part of the Ravens' explosive offense.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches a replay against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers need more explosive plays on offense in 2020

The Packers' offense experienced its share of highs and lows last year under Matt LaFleur. He knows one potential remedy heading into Year 2: create more explosive plays.
30.40 fantasy points
news

Jaguars OC Gruden wants to utilize D.J. Chark more from slot

Wide receiver D.J. Chark became a go-to target for the Jaguars last year. This year, new OC Jay Gruden has ideas about how to make him even more effective for Jacksonville.
Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings
news

Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings

Scott Turner noted this week on a conference call that he's been impressed with the second-year signal-caller's mental acuity during Washington's Zoom sessions. 
Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert
news

Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert

The former Oregon QB benefited from staying one more year in college, Hamilton said. But with on-field work curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how can Herbert reach his potential in Los Angeles?
Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter
news

Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter

After four years in Chicago as a backup linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski earned a starting role with the Las Vegas Raiders once signing a free-agent deal, and the 27-year-old is fixated on proving himself. 
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs in pursuit during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 28-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney in no rush to sign with a team

The month of May is in its final days and DE Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but is in no hurry to sign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

The Green Bay Packers have a decision to make on RB Aaron Jones. With his rookie deal set to expire after 2020, the rising star said he "would love to be a lifelong Packer."
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL