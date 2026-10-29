Bengals' red-zone defense is saving them. Is that sustainable?

CINCINNATI - When discussing what makes a great red zone defense, Bengals safety Bryan Cook decided to shift the conversation to a different sport.

He wanted to talk basketball. Specifically, he brought up a comment heard from NBA champion Iman Shumpert. He recalled why Shumpert thought Steph Curry was the most dangerous player to guard during Shumpert's 10-year career.

"He was saying how scary it was, no matter what, he is shooting the ball," Cook said. "He can miss, 0-for-4, most guys might start overthinking. Not him. If he's getting it, he's shooting it again. That's very dangerous. You are not thinking about the future or the past, just the present."

Thriving in the red zone requires living dangerously. No matter what happened that led to the ball getting there, it must be forgotten. There must be an unwavering belief that in the highest leverage moments, the dagger is always coming.

"That's the kind of mentality we are trying to get," Cook said.

So far, they've not only been successful, but it's also saved them.

Despite ranking No. 28 in allowing explosive plays, in the bottom quarter in creating three-and-outs and No. 21 in success percentage, Cincinnati still ranks No. 8 in points allowed per game.

The third-ranked red zone defense in the NFL has covered all the warts. In no game was that more on display than the road win against the Baltimore Ravens. The three drives with the most snaps ended up in the Bengals' red zone. During the dreadful first half, Baltimore went 78 yards on 18 plays, then 87 yards on 13 plays. Those ended up in 6 points. Then, with the Bengals up one in the fourth quarter, Cincinnati stuffed a third- and fourth-and-short to send the Ravens to the sideline empty.

They never recovered.

"The fact we got those stops when it looked ugly, that matters," Cook said. "That definitely matters."

The foundation is set.

If not for the three stops Sunday, the game script could have looked much different even with the flawless five-touchdowns-in-five-drives showing from Joe Burrow and company.

Instead, the game felt manageable at the break, and with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter Cincinnati had the lead.

That's been the way of things this season for the Bengals' defense.

In 20 red zone trips, they've allowed seven touchdowns and five times walked away allowing nothing on the board. The 35 percent TD rate ties for the Bengals' best six-game red zone start this century.

"There is supreme confidence in what we are doing down there," defensive coordinator Al Golden said. "You can't underestimate the perseverance of what it takes to win down there. You are never in a great mood when it gets down there. It's always an explosive play or a series of plays. … It takes a reset. Hats off to the leadership and the fight."

Fighting with backs against the wall deserves praise and, on its face, that's a fine way to win games.

But how sustainable is a great red zone defense? Historically, teams can catch momentum in that area and go on extended runs for a week, month or more. Confidence plays such a significant role that the NFL roller coaster can shut the ride down in a hurry.

Should the Bengals expect it to continue? Recent history says not necessarily.

Tracking specifically teams ranked in the top five in red zone defense at this point in the season over the last five years, there's a loose correlation to success continuing the rest of the season.

Here are the averages among those 25 teams before and after.