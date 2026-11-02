One week after calls for Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins shows why he's Raiders' QB1

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A week ago, the noise surrounding the Raiders' QB situation grew deafening. In the immediate wake of an uncompetitive showing against to the Los Angeles Rams, the team's losing streak stretching to four, Klint Kubiak said the team was "thinking about everything" when asked about a potential switch at quarterback.

Cousins didn't listen then, nor did he care when Kubiak reaffirmed his spot as the starter the next day. "Just go to work and stay the course," he said of his mentality. On Sunday afternoon, Cousins had one thing on his mind.

"I'll be at In-N-Out tonight," he said as he exited his postgame press conference.

Cousins' now famous celebratory meal is well-earned. He was a leading factor in the Raiders' 38-33 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, throwing for 247 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns. His fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor proved to be the winning score in the shootout, and the Raiders' first victory since September.

"It's been a tough four weeks, so we needed that one," Cousins said. "We made enough plays in the run game and the pass game to be able to come away with a win. So pleased with it, and we've got to build on it."

Cousins was not the reason for the Raiders' rough October. Entering Sunday, he was leading the NFL in touchdown passes and third in passing yards. But because his backup is the draft's No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, buzz around whether it was time for a QB change arose during Las Vegas's losing streak.

On Sunday, Cousins showed why Kubiak continues to play him: He gives the Raiders the best chance to win.

"That's who he's been all year," Kubiak said postgame. "He's been a leader. He's been a playmaker for us. And that's been the story of his season. We've got a lot of season to go, so we need that to stay the same."

While Cousins' numbers remained strong throughout the skid, a blueprint of how defenses could limit him had begun to take form. Teams were playing man coverage against him at a high rate, challenging his arm strength to get the ball to contested targets. They were also blitzing him on crucial downs, testing his mobility and willingness to take hits in the pocket. The strategy was implemented by the New England Patriots and the Rams, the Raiders' two least-competitive games of the season.

The Jets followed that plan. They played man coverage on 63 percent of Cousins' dropbacks, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. They also blitzed him on 48.1 percent of his dropbacks, per TruMedia. Both rates were the highest he'd seen since 2022.

But Cousins bucked the trend on Sunday. He completed 11 of his 16 attempts against man coverage for 131 yards, including all three of his touchdown passes. He was 7-for-13 for 101 yards and a score against the blitz.

Cousins didn't have much of a chance to make a difference in the first half, as the Raiders had just three drives due to the Jets' offensive prowess and a Dylan Laube kick return touchdown. But, facing a nine-point deficit at halftime and again midway through the third quarter, he turned it on in the second half. Cousins led three straight touchdown drives to bring the Raiders out of the hole, with the Nailor score giving them a lead they would not relinquish.

"He stays the same throughout the whole game," tight end Michael Mayer said. "He doesn't panic, and he's such a good game operator. He knows where to go with the ball, he knows what to do with the checks and he's just a vet. That's the experience you want on the team."

Cousins hadn't flinched while trailing in previous weeks. He'd been dominant in fourth quarters, making games that were out of reach look close. The difference on Sunday was that he created a path to victory.

The Raiders' defense was once again worrisome through the first three quarters on Sunday; they allowed 30-plus points for the fifth straight week. Jets running back Braelon Allen ran wild, and their receivers overwhelmed the secondary. Quarterback Geno Smith gashed his former team play after play, leading scoring drives on each of the Jets' first six possessions.

The Raiders, though, got timely stops. After allowing an early third-quarter touchdown, they forced two consecutive three-and-outs, giving the ball back to Cousins to take the lead. They then held strong in the red zone to force a field goal in the fourth quarter, and iced the game with a Jeremy Chinn interception on a Smith heave for the end zone.

Kubiak said the success came from adjustments and "the guys just played harder."

"It's a four-quarter game," Kubiak said. "We talked about that last night and our guys kept battling. We have things that we have to get better at on both sides of the ball, but we're a team and teams win games. As a team today, we contributed on special teams, defense -- especially in the second half -- and on offense."

Cousins has also had a deficient running game since the season opener, with Ashton Jeanty struggling to find success on the ground. Kubiak made the call to use Mike Washington Jr. as the team's lead back on Sunday; Washington out-carried Jeanty 25 to 2. The rookie had a career-high 83 rushing yards -- the most for a Raiders back since Jeanty's 102-yard game in Week 1 -- and helped salt away the game with a first down on Las Vegas's final offensive drive.

"The dream scenario is not to get to third down," Kubiak said. "We need to be a better first- and second-down team, and that's going to continue to help us when we run the football better. So, it's a step in the right direction, but it's also a leap we need to make."

Sunday showed that, with some help, Cousins will make the Raiders competitive. He's operating Kubiak's offense at a high level and can keep them "in the hunt," as Kubiak has put it. While they have the flaws of a rebuilding team, the players are focused on the present. That involves rallying around Cousins' leadership, with Mendoza watching and learning.

"It took everything we had today," Cousins said. "It's great to get a win, to be .500 in November now and to be playing meaningful football is important. It doesn't get any easier from here, and we understand the challenge ahead."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.