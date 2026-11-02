Steelers lead the AFC North, and are playing a brand of football built to last

PITTSBURGH -- As the music thumped through the speakers in the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room, Patrick Queen found Mike McCarthy. The green-dot inside linebacker who racked up a team-high 12 tackles and his head coach, the Greenfield native whose hometown team sits atop the AFC North standings, made the same observation.

"You get into the late season -- late November, December, January -- and you're playing football like that?" Queen said. "That's hard to beat."

The primary objective on Sunday was, simply, to beat the Cleveland Browns by any means necessary to claim sole possession of first place in the division. The Steelers (6-2, 2-1 AFC North) accomplished that goal with a 27-6 victory to head into the bye week with a four-game winning streak. But how it happened is just as important as the result.

For the Steelers to reach their ceiling this year, they were counting on two things: One, the young offensive line needed to develop into the backbone of the team. Two, a defense full of Pro Bowlers, All-Pros and a few future Hall of Famers needed to play up to its potential.

In the most important game to date, both parts of that equation combined to produce the Steelers' most convincing win of the season.

On one side of the ball, a swarming Steelers defense dialed up the pressure and shut down the run. They forced turnovers on the first two possessions, sacked Deshaun Watson eight times and kept the Browns out of the end zone all game. On the other side of the ball, the offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and paved the way for a 200-yard rushing outburst.

Put it together, and you have a brand of football that's time-tested and proven to work when the weather changes and the competition improves.

"That's what they call Steeler football," left tackle Troy Fautanu said.

Getting to this point has been an ongoing evolution. The offense began the season with a wide-open passing attack. The game flowed through quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an array of wide receivers, as the Steelers sat near the top of the league in pass attempts for most of the season. Week by week, the Steelers have transformed into one of the NFL's best rushing attacks.

Jaylen Warren, who had 143 rushing yards and a touchdown, is reaching the point where maybe he should enter the MVP conversation. Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle is providing the second part of the one-two punch. But more than anything, the Steelers are starting to see a return on investment after years of spending early-round draft picks on the offensive line.

"That Cincinnati game (in Week 3) kind of turned the field for us," guard Brock Hoffman said. "We realized like, 'Wow, we played a really good rushing defense, and we ran the ball really well on them.' Throughout these last couple weeks, we've started to really gel and really hit our stride and kind of find our identity. That's the big thing, is we have an identity in the run game."

Two plays in particular highlight the confidence that group is inspiring. On third-and-13 early on, the Steelers kept the ball on the ground. The trap play caught the aggressive defensive front rushing upfield, and Warren burst through the hole for a 51-yard gain.

Then, at the end of the first half, the Steelers had the ball at the 1-yard line with just six seconds on the clock. The safe move was to kick the field goal. Instead, with a little persuasion from Rodgers, McCarthy kept his offense on the field. It was an all-or-nothing gamble with no timeouts. But given the way the line has been playing, it was a safe bet.

"I'm doing you guys a favor," Fautanu remembers Rodgers saying. "Make sure you guys got my back and score."

Sure enough, tight end Pat Freiermuth followed center Zach Frazier into the end zone on the tush push to give Pittsburgh a convincing 20-6 lead going into halftime. Eight weeks in the season, the Steelers lead the NFL in total rush EPA (11.84), and Warren leads the NFL with 5.9 yards per carry.

"It kind of sends a message to the rest of the division," Hoffman said. "We're here to play. We're here to be physical. We play the game the right way, on both sides of the ball up front, and that's what we want as our identity."

Meanwhile, on defense, several Steelers left the early-season loss to the Browns with a sour taste in their mouths. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham stood in front of his team this week and gave a passionate speech.

"He went off for like five minutes about how he's going to call the game, just trust him, just trust the plan," Queen said. "Everybody just do their job, and it's gonna fall into our hands. And that's what we did."

Graham often talks about wanting his unit to keep building and growing each week. They're doing exactly that to become a team that consistently shuts down the run.

One week after limiting the New Orleans Saints to 18 rushing yards, the Steelers held the Browns to 34 on the ground and a 2.3 yards per carry average. At the same time, Graham found the right mix of well-timed blitzes, coverage disguises and four-man pressures to keep Watson out of rhythm and out of sorts. Graham's group is top five in several significant metrics, including scoring.

In the second half of the season, the competition will improve. The slate begins with a "Sunday Night Football" game in Cincinnati and continues with numerous 2025 playoff teams and high-stakes divisional games.

Anyone who has followed this division knows it's far from over. But if the Steelers can continue playing this brand of football, they'll be in the fight in those December and January games, just like Queen and McCarthy discussed.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.