How Joe Burrow and the Bengals won a game they almost always lose

CINCINNATI - Joe Burrow had seen this show before.

"We lose that game for the last three years," Burrow said Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals' 43-36 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans.

He'd experienced it over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

Yeah, that's seven overs. One for every one-score game the Bengals lost when scoring at least 33 points over the last two seasons. No other team had more than two.

In fact, the Bengals were 1-7 in those circumstances. And Joe Flacco quarterbacked them to victory in the Unc Bowl last year against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For two years, Burrow's shootouts always ended in self-inflicted wounds.

This time, it ended with Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe.

In previous years, if an opponent took the ball with 1:17 left in regulation of a tie game, the game-winning field goal attempt felt almost automatic. It looked to be going that way again on Sunday, but on third-and-3 from the Bengals' 46, defensive linemen Lawrence and Mafe gave each other a look.

What came next was Mafe banging into Lawrence's blocker, helping free the 350-pound wrecking ball to slam Titans quarterback Cam Ward to the ground for a sack. In the moment, as Lawrence, Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen stared and flexed at each other in a confident celebration, they couldn't know for sure, but that play ended up deciding the ballgame.

"In that moment right there, we've kind of seen that situation before," coach Zac Taylor said. "Two-minute drive, a field goal wins it for them. They could probably kick it at that point from 45 or beyond - they might have attempted that. We're right there on the fringe and Dexter is able to win, get him on the ground, not let him out of his grasp, not let him throw the ball away and see if they can try something really long and finishes the game for the defense. That's why you trade for a guy like that."

Great teams win games when they don't play great. Their inability to do so separated the Bengals from the rest in recent seasons.

Make no mistake, they didn't play great on Sunday. Burrow acknowledged his wild day at Paycor Stadium involved "a lot of good and a lot of bad."

First, the bad. He threw three interceptions, all to Titans safety Amani Hooker, including what he called a "terrible throw" on a deep ball to receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who proceeded to spike his helmet and unleash another expletive-filled emotional sideline outburst on a day of them. Burrow and running back Chase Brown botched a handoff for a turnover. Burrow got stopped on third- and fourth-and-short after reaching the 4-yard line to come away empty.

Then, the good wasn't just good, it was unstoppable. Burrow passed for 462 yards, five touchdowns, ran for a score and executed three consecutive touchdown drives in crunch time to close out the victory.

"They couldn't cover us all day," Chase said.

In the fourth quarter and overtime, Burrow went 17-for-19 for 246 yards with two passing touchdowns and his rushing TD. Wide receiver Tee Higgins and Chase combined for nine receptions and 145 yards in that span.

The "clutch gene" critics can take the week off.

"Football is so interesting in that way," left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "The interceptions are so tough, and he'll want those throws back, but there were 40 other plays where he was playing at an elite level and that's part of the game. It's unfortunate that we turned the ball over, but you can't ask him to play perfect. It's tough. For him to go out there and fight and finish the way he did in that second half and in overtime, it was the reason we were able to win this game."

The reason it was even close was the return of dreadful Bengals defense, much like that of the last two seasons.

The signature flaws were all there. Titans receivers were running wide open over the middle. Linebackers looked lost. Coverage was spotty. Tight ends continued to cause problems as Gunnar Helm led Tennessee with 76 receiving yards. Missed tackles highlighted explosive runs by running back Tony Pollard, who racked up 117 rushing yards at 5.6 a carry. Ward set a career high with 304 passing yards.

These were line items of seemingly endless defeats in recent years. More and more this defense morphs into the ugly version of its past self, only with a chaos-creating pass rush to cover the warts.

When they desperately needed that group to save the day and change the narrative around Cincinnati, they did just that.

"I think this game was just showing us that we can be mentally strong through the ups and downs of the game, through the change of possessions, through the change of leads, going into overtime," Lawrence said. "Allowed us to understand who we can be. Most of the games in the NFL are close, so to win games like this is big."

To win games like this the last two years was rare.

Burrow has a closet full of L's that looked just like it.

"It was certainly a stressful day," Burrow said. "Lot of emotions on the sidelines. But we finished the game with three touchdown drives and we were able to put them away. … I'm excited. I don't take winning for granted. We've lost too many to not enjoy the ones when you do."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.