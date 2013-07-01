Ben Roethlisberger-Todd Haley heads combustible relationships

Fact is, separately, I like both of these cats. Big Ben is a future Hall of Famer, one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. He has a knack for winning, plain and simple. But part of that comes from his ability to ad-lib; Roethlisberger routinely goes away from a scripted play at the first sign of trouble and scrambles to make something happen. Meanwhile, Haley is a strong play caller. I think he doomed his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs by not calling plays in his final year at the helm.