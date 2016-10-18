Beckham leads Week 6 Clutch Performers

New York Giants' Odell Beckham, Jacksonville Jaguars' Blake Bortles, Houston Texans' Brock Osweiler, New Orleans Saints' Wil Lutz and Detroit Lions' Rafael Bush each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 6.
Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. This is a deeper look at the significance of those conquests.
Odell Beckham, New York Giants
Strong stats to consider:
» Beckham's 222 yards is the most receiving yards in a game by a Giants player in the Super Bowl era. The previous team record was at 204 yards, shared by Plaxico Burress (2005) and Amani Toomer (2002).
» The 66-yarder to win it wasn't his longest catch of the game. He scored a another TD earlier from 75 yards out. It's his fourth reception for 75 yards or more. It's also the most in the NFL since 2014.
Power of the moment: The Giants had a slow start to this game. Beckham himself managed just 11 yards in the first half before leaving the game with a hip injury. He came back in the second half and made the Baltimore Ravens' secondary look foolish. The 66-yard game winner came on fourth-and-1 with 1:36 left in the game, down 20-23. The play was designed to bait the linebackers and safety help towards the line of scrimmage and sidelines, opening up a potential big-gainer with Beckham's slant route through the middle. With the catch, Beckham's slight cut in stride was enough to stall Ravens' safety Lardarius Webb, and the game was sealed.
Brock Osweiler, Houston Texans
Strong stats to consider:
» After a rough start against the Colts, Osweiler had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the fourth quarter and overtime. He also managed two touchdown passes in less than two minutes to force OT after being down 14 points. It's the fourth time he's led a comeback in the final quarter.
» The Texans are now 4-2. Those two losses were on the road to the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, who are a combined 10-1. Houston's four wins are all at home. Points per game at home is 23.8. On the road, 6.5.
Power of the moment: The Texans were running low on hope down by 14 with less than three minutes remaining. Osweiler flipped the switch and scored two TDs to force OT, where Nick Novak would complete the comeback with a 33-yard field goal. Osweiler now has three wins in primetime since becoming a starter in Denver last season. That ties him for the most in that time frame with Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer.
Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars
Strong stats to consider:
» October hasn't been kind to the Jaguars. The win against the Chicago Bears was the first in the last 10 road games in October.
» Bortles was sacked twice in the game. He's been sacked at least two times in 17 straight games.
Power of the moment: The Jaguars looked out of sync for most of the game and they were down 13-0 in the fourth quarter. With less than three minutes left, Bortles hits a falling Arrelious Benn. Benn was untouched and got up to sprint for a 51-yard TD. The Jags won 17-16. It was Benn's first TD since playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011.
Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
Strong stats to consider:
» The last time the Saints played the Carolina Panthers, they lost by the same score as Sunday, 41-38.
» Lutz's kick helped hand the Panthers their worst start since 2010, where they finished 2-14 and later selected Cam Newton with the #1 pick in the 2011 draft.
Rafael Bush, Detroit Lions
Strong stats to consider:
» This is the second consecutive week a Lions' victory was sealed by an interception. Last week, Darius Slay picked off Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz for the win.
» The game was a battle of two teams heading in opposite directions. The Lions have won two straight after a 1-3 start. The Los Angeles Rams have lost two straight, after starting 3-1.
Power of the moment: With just 1:29 left in the game, Lions' kicker Matt Prater made a 34-yard field goal to pull ahead of the Rams. Things were hopeful, but the Rams were powered by a surging Case Keenum who had been scoring on the Detroit secondary most of the day. Two plays after the kick, Bush cut underneath Lance Kendricks' to seal the game with an INT.