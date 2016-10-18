Beckham leads Week 6 Clutch Performers

Power of the moment: The Giants had a slow start to this game. Beckham himself managed just 11 yards in the first half before leaving the game with a hip injury. He came back in the second half and made the Baltimore Ravens' secondary look foolish. The 66-yard game winner came on fourth-and-1 with 1:36 left in the game, down 20-23. The play was designed to bait the linebackers and safety help towards the line of scrimmage and sidelines, opening up a potential big-gainer with Beckham's slant route through the middle. With the catch, Beckham's slight cut in stride was enough to stall Ravens' safety Lardarius Webb, and the game was sealed.