 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bears QB Caleb Williams on haters: 'I love them'

Published: Jul 01, 2026 at 09:44 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Caleb Williams is no stranger to the haters.

From his days at USC to being the No. 1 overall pick to leading the Bears back to respectability, Williams has come across his share of critics. He knows the more he wins, the louder the hollow hate will spew. He'll just listen and keep plugging along.

"Yeah, I love them. It's one of my favorite things," he said of the haters in a recent interview with the Pardon My Take podcast that aired late last week. "I don't need them, but it's always a little extra belief in myself, a little extra confidence in myself. It's a little more delusion that I add to myself. It's all these things combined and it just throws a little bit of gas on the fire, and all you need is a little bit."

Williams grew immensely from Year 1 to Year 2, with Ben Johnson guiding the Bears from the NFC North gutter to the penthouse. Williams proved he can lead a winner, spearheading numerous late-game victories and making too many jaw-dropping plays to recount. He nearly led the Bears to the NFC Championship game, tying the tilt with the L.A. Rams on one of the most ridiculous touchdown tosses in NFL history, but Chicago eventually fell in overtime.

The strides Williams made in his first year under Johnson portend big things in 2026. Still, the haters will remain staunch in their criticism.

The 2026 Madden cover athlete was asked if he considers any of the critics correct or if their points have any validity. He responded with a flat, "no."

Williams was then asked if something like his completion percentage, which even Johnson has said he'd like to see improve, was something critics might be correct about.

"I throw the ball away the most to try and keep us in advantageous positions because I know coach will go for it on fourth down," he responded. "So, I'm not fearful of only having three downs. I also know our ability and how explosive we are, so I'm not fearful of, like I said, throwing out of bounds, dirting it. I obviously scramble and people count my scramble seconds of holding the ball, but it's a bunch of different things that I can go into that I know that people speak about. Stats aren't always something that you should look at. You should look at how they win games."

Williams' consistent accuracy has been a question through two years. He completed 58.1% of his 568 attempts last season, generating 3,942 yards with 27 TDs and 7 INTs. His completion rate ranked 32nd out of 33 eligible passers in 2025, per Pro Football Reference, ahead of only J.J. McCarthy's 57.6.

Even as he views some of those incompletions as part of how he runs the offense, Williams did admit he would like to increase that figure.

"Obviously I want to get that up, get the completion percentage up, but some of the things that I do on the field, it negatively impacts that," he said. "But we'll get it up this year just to shut everybody up and help everybody to understand."

Added Williams: "I've looked up all the greatest guys, from Peyton (Manning) to Tom (Brady) to Patrick (Mahomes), all these different guys. On average, most of them are 65 to 63 completion, 62 completion, which is surprising. At least to me it was surprising, because it was only two percent off, three percent off. So, we'll get it up. We'll make everybody's heart feel warm and lovely, and it'll also help us in the long run of winning games. Starting games better, starting games faster, doing all of those things."

Manning had a career completion percentage of 65.3. Brady, 64.3. Mahomes, thus far, 66.2 – with his 62.7 in 14 games last year the first time since becoming the starter in 2018 he was below 65.9. There is also the caveat that Manning and Brady's careers began in an era in which completion percentages weren't nearly as high as they are today. As offenses have evolved, and the game has become more short-game pass-centric in the past 10-15 years, completion rates have risen significantly. For example, the league average completion rate in 2025 was 64.3. In 2005, it was 59.5.

Regardless, one need not be a "hater" to admit that Williams still has areas to improve. One obvious place is as a station-to-station passer. While the QB is correct that some of his incompletions are throwaways or attempts to make a play out of structure, there were times last season when the offense stalled on a bad ball by the passer.

Williams is only entering Year 3. No quarterback is fully formed at this stage. The best continually evolve throughout the entirety of their careers. Iceman has plenty in his game to improve. The fact that he's still on the rise after the heights he showed last year should scare opponents.

Related Content

news

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto setting out to be 'better player than I was the previous year'

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season after posting a career-high 14 sacks, but he believes there's still plenty more meat left on the bone.

news

Texans guard Ed Ingram: Landing in Houston was 'best thing to ever happen' to my career

Texans guard Ed Ingram found a home in Houston. Now he's ready to take his game to the next level after enjoying the best season of his career thus far in 2025.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 90-85: Chargers' Tuli Tuipulotu debuts; 49ers' Brock Purdy returns to list

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Bills WR D.J. Moore buys out a store's entire stock of his shirts to give them away to fans

D.J. Moore joined the Bills this offseason following a trade from the Chicago Bears.

news

NFL Network: QB Brendan Sorsby will sit out 2026, be eligible for 2027 NFL Draft

The NFL, NFLPA and Sorsby reached a settlement which resolves any legal claims regarding the league's decision to forgo a supplemental draft this offseason and cements Sorsby's eligibility for the 2027 draft.

news

NFL news roundup: Jaguars announce promotions for coaches Shane Waldron, Heath Farwell

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals CB Will Johnson on facing NFC West gauntlet: 'I wouldn't want it any other way'

Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson is not shying away from taking on the NFC West gauntlet, instead insisting Arizona is in a great position to prove itself by playing some of the NFL's best.

news

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams: 'I've still got a lot more to prove'

The Dallas Cowboys kept bell cow running back Javonte Williams off the open market, inking him to a three-year contract early this offseason.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts after inking new contract: 'There's a lot more out there'

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts inked a multi-year extension, kicking off what he believes will be the ascending portion of his career.

news

Lions release CB Terrion Arnold following recent arrest on eight felony charges

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday they have released cornerback Terrion Arnold following his recent arrest on eight felony charges in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida.

news

NFL news roundup: Browns bring back Ryan Grigson as senior football advisor

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.