Bears QB Caleb Williams focused on progressing entering 2026: 'Last year wasn't really anything'

The message in Chicago is simple: Last season was fun, but it's over, done with, and fell short of the ultimate goal.

The Bears completely flipped the script in Ben Johnson's first season, becoming a team that could win in crunch time instead of collapsing. Chicago rode a slew of comeback victories to an NFC North title and nearly reached the NFC Championship Game after an epic 14-yard TD pass sent their Divisional Round game into overtime, before falling, 20-17, to the Los Angeles Rams.

However, winning 11 games, the division and even a home playoff game against the rival Packers isn't where Caleb Williams and Co. see themselves.

"It was good for me to be able to see, to be able to feel, to be able to go out there and win games," Williams said Monday at the start of voluntary workouts. "But that wasn't my goal, that's not my goal. That's not where I want to be. I want to be the best. I want to win. I want to be, as we call it, a world champion, a Super Bowl champion. I want to be the best Bears quarterback, best quarterback. Yes, that was a good steppingstone for me, but that wasn't the last stepping stone.