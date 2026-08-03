Bears' Ben Johnson compares Luther Burden to Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'Desire to be great'

Noting his time with Jarvis Landry in Miami and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit, the coach said the way top-tier receivers elevate the play of others around them and attack every single rep separates them from the pack. Johnson sees those traits in Burden.

"St. Brown in Detroit, who I have a strong affinity for, he plays the game the same way," Johnson said. "I feel that from Luther. I know he wasn't a full-time starter for us a year ago, but the snaps that he did have, he's got that competitive edge and desire to be great. It's carried over into the spring and summer as well. He's been a regular in the building, working with our strength staff. He wants to be the most conditioned player on the team. Wants to be one of the strongest receivers on the team and just continues to soak in all the knowledge."