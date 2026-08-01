2026 NFL training camp: Top seven takeaways from Back Together Weekend Saturday

This opportunity might be the best Watson's seen since his Houston days. He's taken a year off to get fully healthy, is nearly two years removed from a season-ending Achilles injury and is leading a new offense under coach Todd Monken with a fresh injection of young talent in running back Quinshon Judkins, tight end Harold Fannin and rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

"It's night and day," Watson said of the differences between 2025 and 2026. "This time, I'm healthy. Last year, I was still kind of gaining back my strength. Now, I'm fully healthy. I'm excited about how I feel. My body is really holding up really well. I'm excited to just cut it loose. I've got to build up that football endurance, but that's going to come as we continue to practice."

The Browns began their quarterback evaluation process at the start of the offseason and are collecting data through the end of the preseason in an attempt to choose a starter. Watson seemed to enter camp with a bit of an edge over Sanders, but he's reportedly struggled as a passer in the first week of action.

"This is the perfect time to be able to make all the mistakes you possibly can because it doesn't really count," Watson said, per ESPN. "And you don't want to get into a game and you haven't ran that or tried it out and try it in a game and it goes wrong. So there's a fine line, but you just got to know and understand what we're working on."

There's time for Watson to settle in and find a rhythm. Preseason games will matter most in a battle that will likely last until the end of August. Regardless of outcome, as Watson sees it, the situation is still better than the one he's known.