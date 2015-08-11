Arian Foster fallout: How injury alters Houston Texans, AFC race

But obviously, a large portion of my bullishness spawned from Foster's healthy presence in the backfield. Although he's made four of the past five Pro Bowls, Foster probably still doesn't get the widespread attention he deserves as one of the best all-around weapons in the NFL. Since 2010 -- Foster's first full season as a starter -- the Texans' bell-cow back ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards, second in rushing touchdowns and third in receiving touchdowns among RBs. And that's despite missing 14 games over that span. Make no mistake about it: When he's right, Foster's an absolute stud, a guy who cannot be replaced.