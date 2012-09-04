Andy Reid deserves more appreciation from Philadelphia Eagles

8) Titan-ic upset?

The Tennessee Titans will start Jake Locker this week against the New England Patriots, and I think he's ready. I picked New England to go 14-2 this year, but I think Locker and the Titans will hang with them on Sunday. Titans head coach Mike Munchak told us on the SiriusXM Blitz that the ground attack is key for his team. "We need to be much more consistent in our run game," he said. "We need to get the tough yards when we need them." I think Chris Johnson will lead the league in rushing this year and gain much more than 100 yards against the Pats. I still like the Patriots, but with Johnson running wild and Locker making some plays downfield, it will be close.