The Schein Nine

AJ McCarron, Kirk Cousins, Odell Beckham Jr. generate debate

Published: Dec 21, 2015 at 05:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

What a weekend in the NFL.

With so many intriguing developments materializing, strong reactions -- and overreactions -- are flying like hotcakes.

Allow me to make sense of the madness and explain which statements are knee-jerk and which ones are legit, Schein Nine style:

1) The Bengals are just as good -- if not better -- with AJ McCarron at QB.

McCarron most certainly rocked steady for Cincinnati in Sunday's 24-14 win at San Francisco. This should not be a surprise to anyone. McCarron played in a whole bunch of massive college games at Alabama. And Hue Jackson is a superb offensive coordinator -- you knew he'd have McCarron ready to roll, doing everything he could to put the second-year QB in a position to succeed. I loved McCarron's reference to Tom Brady in the wake of Andy Dalton's injury. That's the ultimate story of what can happen when a backup replaces a starter. And the comment showed some moxie from McCarron. He wasn't comparing himself to Brady, just comparing the situations. And he got off to a solid start in his first NFL start.

Still, even though I am a longtime Andy Dalton skeptic (based upon his past playoff and prime-time follies), this is knee-jerk. Dalton was having a very strong season.

The Bengals were playing the lowly Niners on Sunday, and, as I wrote last week, I expected them to win. The playoffs would be a different beast for McCarron. In fact, that's true of the very next game on the schedule: "Monday Night Football" in Denver. Let's see how that goes before making any more grand pronouncements.

2) The Broncos are in danger of losing the AFC West crown.

This is the definition of a knee-jerk reaction. Yes, Denver blew it against Pittsburgh, squandering a 17-point lead in Sunday's defeat. Yes, the Broncos have the aforementioned game against 11-3 Cincy on tap. But that's a game against McCarron that the Denver defense should win.

Now, it would be nice if Vernon Davis could catch a cold. And in a similar vein, Demaryius Thomas has had a very disappointing year. I don't think he's actually getting enough heat for all of his drops. Denver rightly paid the three-time Pro Bowler handsomely this past offseason, and while he's posted another 1,000-yard campaign, it's his miscues that have stood out the most to me.

The Chiefs are nipping at the Broncos' heels, and I've been on record for a while now saying K.C. won't lose again. But I won't overreact to Denver predictably losing to a piping-hot Pittsburgh offense. The Broncos have owned this division since 2011. Let's not prematurely storm the throne.

3) Kirk Cousins is the Redskins' franchise quarterback.

You like that? You like that?!

That postgame rant has become the rallying cry for the first-place Redskins. One week after guiding Washington to a road win in Chicago, Cousins absolutely carved up the Bills, completing 22 of his 28 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns -- and adding a rushing score for good measure.

It hasn't been a perfect season for Cousins -- see: the home loss to Dallas earlier this month -- but he has been a really good quarterback and a really good leader for Washington. He's an ideal fit in Jay Gruden's offense. And he brings the franchise needed stability, ability and likability at the quarterback position. For Washington, he is exactly what is needed. Thus, this is completely legit. And I write this expecting Washington to lose against Philly this coming weekend. Either way, when it comes to Cousins, yes, I like that.

4) Russell Wilson is elite.

This is legit -- the antithesis of knee-jerk. Back in August on my CBS Sports Network show, "Time To Schein," I listed my top nine quarterbacks for 2015. Wilson easily made the cut. In fact, he was fifth. And he's certainly lived up to the billing down the stretch. Over the last five games, Wilson's been on a sizzling hot streak. The combined numbers: 19 touchdown passes against zero interceptions -- the most touchdown passes without a pick in a five-game span in NFL history -- with a 74.3 completion percentage and 143.6 passer rating. Factor in Jimmy Graham's injury, as well as the health woes at running back, and this run is nothing short of amazing.

You'd have to be the ultimate hater -- or Browns coach Mike Pettine -- to believe Wilson isn't the reason the Seahawks are back in the postseason again, ready to make some noise.

5) The Panthers should rest their starters.

Oh, heck no. This is knee-jerk. The Panthers don't feel the pressure of going undefeated. There is really no intensity around it. Remember the fevered pitch of the Pats' chase? That just hasn't been the case with Carolina's perfect run -- not even close. The Panthers have been amazing, but they're hardly the consensus title pick. Many folks still consider them inferior to some teams in their own conference (like Arizona and Seattle). Heck, the Golden State Warriors' streak got far more attention and coverage. Is anyone comparing this year's Panthers to the 2007 Pats or Don Shula's Dolphins? (Everyone is considering Steph Curry's Warriors against Michael Jordan's 72-10 Bulls.)

And all of this is beautiful for Ron Rivera and Co.

Carolina is the only team on this kind of winning streak that can play the "chip on my shoulder" card. The Panthers thrive on it. On Sunday against the Giants -- just like in prior games vs. the Seahawksand Saints, among others -- they found a way to win in the fourth quarter. There's no pressure. Just consistent, dominant play, led by Cam Newton, who continues to be flat-out brilliant in an MVP season.

Rivera has changed his coaching style with his Riverboat persona. That's the temperament of this team: Go for it. Go for perfection. Go for history. It's what fuels this bunch. Being undefeated doesn't make the Panthers tight -- it makes them want to back it up and demand respect.

6) Odell Beckham Jr. should've been ejected from the game on Sunday.

This is fact. In the third quarter of a chippy game, Beckham took a blind-side cheap shot directly at Josh Norman's helmet. It was bush-league and brutal.

Plain and simple: Norman got in Beckham's head. The wide receiver committed four penalties, including three personal fouls. Beckham's actions were awful, childish and, quite frankly, dangerous. He should've been thrown out. Tom Coughlin should've benched him. And now, he must be disciplined severely. On Monday morning, NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported that league officials are considering a suspension. No surprise there. (UPDATE: The NFL has indeed suspended Beckham for one game.)

7) Jay Cutler's gotta go.

In the 21-point loss to Minnesota, Cutler was pretty bad. Again. But let's pump the brakes. This is knee-jerk. The Bears lack talent. It's a minor miracle they've even won five games this season. Coming into the year, I thought they could be in serious contention for the top overall pick.

If you get rid of Cutler, you get back on the quarterback wheel o' death. Can you do better? I wouldn't spin the wheel.

8) The 49ers should admit their mistake and fire Jim Tomsula.

This is legit, but I'm also not naive here. Tomsula wouldn't get interviewed by another team to be the head coach. He should've never been hired by San Francisco in the first place. His best trait was location, like a house on the real-estate market. The longtime Niners assistant was there and would play nice in the sandbox with upper management. Adam Gase should've been the choice, and he was very much in play.

I'd say the Niners need to make a move here, but who knows what to expect from this team's brass?

9) The Bills should admit their mistake and fire Rex Ryan.

Also legit. First guess. I've said it many, many times: Rex Ryan is not a good head coach. The long-suffering Bills fans and the Pegulas got duped by the shtick. It's rather sad. More empty promises, more penalties, and a defense that has completely fallen apart and regressed under the watchful eye of a purported "defensive genius."

And to think, the other option was to hire Hue Jackson and retain Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator. But Rex equaled buzz. I feel for the Bills Mafia. They deserve so much better.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL players who NEED a strong training camp: Trey Lance, Michael Thomas, Daniel Jones in the spotlight

Is Trey Lance truly ready to take the reins in San Francisco? Can Michael Thomas finally get a clean bill of health? Will Daniel Jones answer the bell in a prove-it season? Adam Schein spotlights nine NFL players who NEED a strong training camp.

news

My 'Madden' 99 Club: These nine NFL players truly deserve the highest rating entering the 2022 season

With EA Sports revealing its player ratings for "Madden NFL 23" this week, Adam Schein rolls out his own list of transcendent talents. Here are the nine players who truly deserve a 99 rating heading into the 2022 season.

news

2022 NFL season: Most likely team to end playoff drought? Least likely? Let's rank 'em!

Nine NFL teams will enter the 2022 campaign with a playoff drought of at least three seasons. Which one is most likely to end the dry spell? Least likely? Adam Schein provides his rankings.

news

Which NFL players will level up in '22? CeeDee Lamb, Pat Surtain, Jalen Hurts top my GUARANTEED risers

Summer is the season of hope in the NFL, with everyone buzzing about their prospects for the coming campaign. Which individuals will truly break through? Adam Schein GUARANTEES nine particular players will improve in 2022.

news

Bold predictions for 2022 NFL season: Pats fall into irrelevance; Derek Carr leads league in passing yards

With the 2022 NFL season kicking off in fewer than 100 days, it's high time for bold predictions! Adam Schein performs his annual duty, forecasting that the Patriots flop, Derek Carr rocks and Aaron Rodgers makes history.

news

NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2022: New Orleans Saints, Trevor Lawrence, Josh McDaniels top the list

Who do you believe in for the coming NFL campaign? 'Tis the season to fall in love with players, coaches and teams. Adam Schein provides nine bandwagons to hop on in 2022. Get in before all seats are taken!

news

2022 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson, Tua Tagovailoa among sleeper candidates

As he does every May, Adam Schein is ranking the NFL's dark-horse candidates for MVP. Who are the sleepers for the 2022 season? One running back, one wide receiver, one defensive player and a whole bunch of polarizing quarterbacks.

news

2022 NFL schedule release: Top 9 prime-time games

The 2022 NFL schedule is out! Which island matchups SCREAM must-see TV? Adam Schein ranks the top nine prime-time games on the slate. A Super Bowl LV rematch between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Tom Brady's Buccaneers makes the cut, but it's not No. 1.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Jets and Giants hit Vegas jackpot; Patriots, Packers and Jaguars raise eyebrows

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Adam Schein breaks down what he loved and loathed from the league's Vegas venture. The Jets and Giants put on quite a show, while a couple of marquee teams raised eyebrows.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Don't overthink Aidan Hutchinson; don't overlook Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett

Calling this the most wide-open draft in memory, Adam Schein can't wait for the event to kick off Thursday in Las Vegas. And -- surprise, surprise -- the man has takes. Check out his strongest draft opinions in this edition of the Schein Nine.

news

Pay the men! Deebo Samuel, Quenton Nelson, A.J. Brown among NFL stars who deserve a fat extension

Money has been flying around the NFL in recent weeks, but a host of high-profile players still need to get PAID. Adam Schein spotlights nine young stars who deserve a big-money extension this offseason.

news

Ranking offseason quarterback moves: Which will have the biggest impact on the 2022 NFL campaign?

The quarterback transaction wire has been on fire in March, with relocations and recommitments rocking the football world. Which developments will have the biggest impact on the 2022 season? Adam Schein provides his rankings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW