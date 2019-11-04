AFC wild-card race: Buffalo Bills top crowded field of contenders

I'm going to nail my Cinderella pick for the third straight year. In March of 2017, I pointed to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who advanced all the way to the 2017 AFC Championship Game. In March of 2018, I spotlighted the Chicago Bears, who won their first division title in nearly a decade. And this past March, I focused attention on the Buffalo Bills, who are off to their best start since 1993 -- the last of their four straight Super Bowl seasons.