Adrian Peterson headlines nine indispensable offensive players

Last year's numbers were astronomical. Charles had a league-high 12 touchdown runs and racked up seven more scores as a receiver out of the backfield. In addition to obviously spearheading K.C.'s ground attack with 1,287 yards, he also led the team in catches (70) and receiving yards (693). I am a huge believer in the idea that you can win big with Alex Smith as your quarterback ... if you have the requisite talent around him. Smith has Charles -- it's perfect. If something happens to this running back, Kansas City's hopes and dreams immediately go up in smoke.