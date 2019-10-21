Aaron Rodgers, Ravens' defense among those returning to form

3) Jon Gruden is coaching his face off this season. If not for Derek Carr fumbling at the 1-yard line and another goal-line stand by the Packers, the Raiders' offense could have easily put up 38 points in limited drives. This is not because of overwhelming wideout talent. In his second year under Gruden, Carr now clearly knows where the answers are in this offense and is finding open receivers. Gruden's use of all three of his tight ends was creative on Sunday, in a game where he was one step ahead of Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. While Carr played well overall and mostly made good decisions, he missed open receivers to short-circuit the team's first two drives and had two turnovers. Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller are stars, and the Raiders' excellent offensive line -- even without the injuredTrent Brown -- should keep them competitive most weeks. Oakland's defense remains a mess, and only an infusion of talent can save them, but it's worth recognizing that Chucky's sequel this season has gone a lot better than critics would have ever expected, especially without Antonio Brown and with Tyrell Williamsinjured.