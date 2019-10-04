Injuries: Cowboys LT Tyron Smith out vs. Packers

Derek Carr could be without two key targets when the Raiders take on a ferocious Chicago Bears defense.

Jon Gruden said Friday from London that wide receivers Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) are both questionable, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

If Williams, who sat out practice this week with a foot injury, can't go, it would be a massive blow for the Raiders offense against one of the top defenses in the NFL. The 27-year-old wideout has scored a TD in each game this season (4), and also leads Raiders wide receivers with 17 catches and 216 yards -- the next closest is rookie Hunter Renfrow with 11 catches for 89 yards.

Nelson continues to deal with a knee injury that kept him out last week. The speedster has four catches for 36 yards and a TD in two games played this season.

Gruden said the game plan wouldn't change if Williams and Nelson can't play Sunday in London.

"We've got running backs that can catch," he said. "We've got other receivers that are good players. We're not going to throw the ball to all the tight ends and backs because a couple guys are hurting. We've got capable players. We'll see who's available and we'll use who is available."

Regardless of Gruden's insistence, if Williams and Nelson aren't cleared to play, expect another massive dose of tight end Darren Waller, who has been the Raiders' top pass-catcher through four weeks.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Friday:

1. The Dallas Cowboys ruled out starting left tackle Tyron Smith against the Packers. Smith missed practice all this week with an ankle injury. Cameron Fleming will start in place of the All-Pro lineman.

Meanwhile, Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, wide receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods are all questionable to play.

2. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game versus the Jets, but offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) will play. Jackson has not appeared since playing just 11 snaps in a Week 2 loss to the Falcons.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) didn't practice Friday.

3. Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry has cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice Friday. Coach Freddie Kitchens said cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are "still kind of day-to-day."

4. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said wide receiver Kenny Stills (ankle/hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

5. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) has been ruled out against the Eagles. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) has also been ruled out, while linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele (shoulder/knee) are doubtful and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) is questionable.

6. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and linebackers Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) are ruled out against the Vikings. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck) is questionable.

7. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill won't play against the Colts, coach Andy Reid said Friday. Hill had returned to practice this week in a limited capacity in his return from a Week 1 shoulder injury. reid added running back Damien Williams is expected to play.

8. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said defensive end Akiem Hicks (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Raiders and linebacker Roquan Smith is on pace to play after having a good week of practice.

9. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (abdomen), linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion), starting safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee) and defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis (ankle) were all ruled out against the Chiefs.

10. In addition to Josh Allen (concussion), the following Buffalo Bills are questionable to play against the Titans: FB Patrick DiMarco (concussion), WR Robert Foster (groin), CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and RB Devin Singletary (hamstring).

11. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) and linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) are all questionable to play against the Ravens.

12. New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel), safety Nate Ebner (groin), wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.

13. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (knee) was a full participant Friday and is questionable. Quarterback Case Keenum (foot) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) are also questionable, while tight ends Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed are out.

14. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

15. A slew of Los Angeles Chargers are questionable to play against Denver: DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring), WR Travis Benjamin (hip), LB Thomas Davis (groin), TE Virgil Green (groin), WR Mike Williams (back).

16. Denver Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) and defensive back Kareem Jackson (hamstring) are doubtful to play.