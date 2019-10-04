Giants RB Saquon Barkley ruled out versus Vikings

Saquon Barkley needs more time. Well, his ankle does.

The New York Giants' star running back was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Barkley has been determined to beat the 4-6 week recovery for his high-ankle sprain, and he still might. But he'll be sidelined for a second consecutive game this Sunday. The second-year back has been out since injuring his right ankle in the first half of New York's comeback win against the Buccaneers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Barkley could return next week against the Patriots. He began running and cutting this week while doing side work in practice.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year had gotten off to a fast start this season, topping 100 rushing yards in each of the first two games while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Big Blue last week played its first game without Barkley since making him the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft. Wayne Gallman led the team in rushing with 63 yards on 18 carries. The Giants collectively ran for 164 yards in a 24-3 win over the Redskins.