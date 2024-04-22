2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

A busy offseason might allow some flexibility for the Pittsburgh Steelers in this week's NFL draft.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said as much in Monday's pre-draft news conference, which indicates that Pittsburgh could have the luxury of drafting the best player available come Round 1 on Thursday night.

"We've been very active in free agency and that makes you really comfortable as we lean in on draft weekend," Tomlin said. "So that we've addressed a lot of needs and don't feel overly thirsty in any particular area. I just think that's a good feel going into the weekend."

A starting center seems to be the only position of need for the Steelers entering the 2024 NFL Draft, but general manager Omar Khan said Monday that there offensive linemen on the roster that have the ability to make a full-time switch.

That leaves an intriguing spot at No. 20 overall when Pittsburgh is on the clock. But before looking into what pro days the Steelers attended in order to try to zero in on whom they're interested in, Tomlin indicated it could be a ploy to throw teams -- or even the media -- off Pittsburgh's scent.