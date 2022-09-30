2022 NFL season: Week 4 fantasy football matchups

Doubs played the most snaps and had the best game of his rookie season (eight receptions for 73 yards) in Week 3. It seems Aaron Rodgers is starting to trust Doubs more and more and his utilization should continue to increase. However, he gets a touch matchup this weekend against the Patriots, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to WRs in 2022. Over the last three seasons, Bill Belichick's defense has allowed just two rookie wide receivers to score more than 10 PPR fantasy points against them in a game (Jaylen Waddle twice and Brandon Aiyuk), and no rookie WR has scored 18-plus points against them in that span.